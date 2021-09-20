AUT vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2021, Match 1

Austria will take on Romania in the first match of Group B of the ECC T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Austria are ranked 41st in the ICC Men’s T20 rankings and are one of the most formidable sides in the competition. Many of their players have been involved in ECN events over the last few years and have played a lot of cricket.

Meanwhile, Romania are ranked 38th and have a solid, well-rounded team who will be eager to perform.

AUT vs ROM Probable Playing 11 Today

AUT XI

Iqbal Hossain, Zeeshan Goraya, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Shahil Momin, Abdullah Akbarjan, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq

ROM XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Taranjeet Singh, Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigota (wk), Asif Bevinje, Siakumar Periyalwar, Sami Ullah, Vasu Saini, Shantanu Vashisht, Aftab Kalyan, Pavel Florin

Match Details

AUT vs ROM, ECC T10 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 20th September, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track at Cartama Oval is a batting paradise and the ball comes on well. High scores are common and the pitch will be a challenge for bowlers as they will need to keep their line and lengths consistent.

Today’s AUT vs ROM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Nadigotla could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

T Singh is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He was the leading run-scorer in ECS Romania 2021 with 493 runs at an average of 54.77 and had also scalped 12 wickets. He should be the first captaincy choice for your AUT vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Side.

G Manan is a leading batter who has had plenty of experience in ECS Romania. He had scored 365 runs at an average of 40.55 and a phenomenal strike rate of 270.37.

All-rounders

A Akbarjan is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly.

Z Goraya can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has 412 in 17 ECS innings and has also notched 24 wickets.

Bowlers

A Iqbal is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in AUT vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

T Singh (ROM)

A Akbarjan (AUT)

Z Goraya (AUT)

R Shigiwal (AUT)

G Manan (ROM)

Important stats for AUT vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

T Singh: 493 runs and 12 wickets in ECS Romania 2021

Z Goraya: 412 runs and 24 wickets in 17 ECS matches

G Manan: 365 runs in ECS Romania 2021

AUT vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Today

AUT vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Nadigotla, N Ahmadzai, R Shigiwal, T Singh, G Manan, A Akbarjan, Z Goraya, V Saini, S Zadran, A Iqbal, A A Kayani

Captain: T Singh, Vice-Captain: Z Goraya

AUT vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Nadigotla, R Shigiwal, T Singh, G Manan, A Akbarjan, M Simpson Parker, Z Goraya, V Saini, S Zadran, A Iqbal, A A Kayani

Captain: G Manan, Vice-Captain: A Akbarjan

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava