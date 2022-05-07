AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 6

Austria Women (AUT-W) will take on Spain Women (Spain-W) in the sixth match of the Women’s T20 quadrangular series at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club in Dreux, France, on Saturday, 7 May.

Austria Women were unable to capitalize on their first-game victory, losing to Jersey Women by 70 runs in their next game. Their batters were completely outplayed, so they do not want to repeat that performance in this game.

The Spain women, on the other hand, have had a poor run, losing their two games by 67 and 35 runs to Jersey and Austria, respectively.

AUT-W vs ESP-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AUT-W XI

Busra Uca, Gandhali Bapat (c & wk), Rezarta Avdylaj, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Ashmaan Saifee, Valentina Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Anisha Nookala.

ESP-W XI

Elspeth Fowler (c), Amy Brown-Carrera, Jaspreet Kaur, Tashiba Mirza (wk), Rabia Iqbal, Uswa Syed, Zenab Iqbal, Hifsa Butt, Wania Malik, Memoona Muhammad, Rabia Mushtaq

Match Details

AUT-W vs ESP-W, Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 6

Date and Time: 7th May, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, Dreux

Pitch Report

The Dreux Sport Cricket Club is expected to be batting-friendly. The pacers should get an extra bounce and swing early on so that they can frustrate the batters. At the venue, 170 runs could be considered par.

Today’s AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gandhali Bapat: Bapat has scored 34 runs at an average of 17 in her last two games. She is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Uswa Syed: She did not have the expected performance with the bat, scoring only 14 runs. But she did well with the ball, taking two wickets in two games. Syed could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Mahadewa Pathirannehelage: Mahadewa has been a consistent performer for her team. She currently has six wickets to her name and holds the highest wickets record in the ongoing tournament. This makes her a valuable pick for your AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Valentina Avdylaj: Avdylaj is a top bowling option for her side, but she struggled in her previous game. She has two wickets at an average of 28 in two games thus far in the competition. Avdylaj could prove to be a valuable pick for your AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 prediction team

Amy Carrera (ESP-W) – 47 points.

Soujanya Chamundaiah (AUT-W) – 83 points.

Tashiba Mirza (ESP-W) – 42 points.

Important stats for AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 prediction team

Rabia Iqbal: Three wickets in two games; bowling average: 20.66

Elspeth Fowler: 55 runs in two games; batting average: 27.50

Soujanya Chamundaiah: Two wickets in two games; bowling average: 25.00

AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series)

AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gandhali Bapat, Priya Sabu, Amy Brown-Carrera, Uswa Syed, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Jaspreet Kaur, Rabia Iqbal, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Valentina Avdylaj, Elspeth Fowler

Captain: Mahadewa Pathirannehelage. Vice-captain: Soujanya Chamundaiah.

AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gandhali Bapat, Priya Sabu, Amy Brown-Carrera, Uswa Syed, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Jaspreet Kaur, Rabia Iqbal, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Valentina Avdylaj, Elspeth Fowler

Captain: Mahadewa Pathirannehelage. Vice-captain: Rabia Iqbal.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee