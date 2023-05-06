AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for France Women Tour Of Austria, 4th T20I

Austria Women (AUT-W) will take on France Women (FR-W) in the 4th T20I at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Friday, May 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Austria Women will be hoping to avoid a five-game series defeat after losing the first two games. They lost both T20Is by 43 and 61 runs, respectively, since their batters performed inconsistently while chasing. Meanwhile, France Women will hope for another win to secure the series lead. They have Thea Graham, Poppy McGeown, Marie Violleau, and Tara Britton among their ranks who consistently deliver.

AUT-W vs FR-W Match Details

The 4th T20I match of the France Women's tour of Austria will be played on May 6 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 06:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUT-W vs FR-W, Match 4th T20I

Date and Time: 6 May 2023, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

AUT-W vs FR-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some spin on offer for the spinner. Any score between 140-160 could be par at the venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 129

Average 2nd innings score: 119

AUT-W vs FR-W Form Guide

AUT-W - L-L

FR-W - W-W

AUT-W vs FR-W Probable Playing XI

AUT-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Priya Sabu, Valentina Avdylaj, Busra Uca (wk), Harjivan Bhullar, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz (c), Sushma Kattimani, Hannah Simpson-Parker, Hadia Siddiqui, Mallika Pathirannehelage, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Ashmaan Saifee

FR-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Marie Violleau (c), Tara Britton, Anika Bester, Alix Brodin, Pooja Ganesh, Thea Graham, Poppy McGeown, Ines Mackeon (wk), Emma Patel, Amy Seddon, Blandine Verdon

AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ines Mckeon

Ines Mckeon has scored 10 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in her previous games. She is a safe choice from the wicket-keeper section for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Poppy McGeown

Poppy McGeown is an attacking middle-order batter who can also help you fetch some valuable points with her exploits with the ball in hand. She scored 61 runs off 48 balls in the previous game and is expected to play a key role in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jo Antoinette Stiglitz

Jo Antoinette Stiglitz was outstanding with both the ball and the bat in the previous game, scoring 23 runs at a strike rate of 121.05 and taking one wicket, making her an excellent fantasy pick in this game.

Bowlers

Valentina Avdylaj

Avdylaj could prove to be a valuable pick for your AUT-W vs FRA-W Dream11 fantasy team. She took one wicket at an economy rate of 9.00 in her previous game.

AUT-W vs FR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashmaan Saifee

Saifee has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick in your fantasy team. She has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 in one game.

Thea Graham

Graham has been in excellent form with the ball and has been hugely impressive in the previous game, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.50. She is a multiplier pick for today's outing.

5 Must-Picks for AUT-W vs FR-W, 4th T20I

Tara Britton

Anika Bester

Hannah Simpson-Parker

Alix Brodin

Pooja Ganesh

AUT-W vs FR-W Match Expert Tips

Marie Violleau is one of the best all-rounders from France and has been a consistent performer for her side. She scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 and took one wicket at an economy rate of 4.25 in the previous game and hence could be an excellent multiplier pick in your AUT-W vs FR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Austria Women vs France Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-To-Head League

AUT-W vs FR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Ines McKeon

Batters: A Mae, P McGeown, A Seddon

All-rounders: M Mahadewa, M Violleau, J Antoinette, Thea Graham

Bowlers: V Avdylaj, A Saifee, A Bester

Austria Women vs France Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

AUT-W vs FR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: T Britton

Batters: A Mae, P McGeown

All-rounders: M Mahadewa, M Violleau, J Antoinette, Thea Graham, G Pooja

Bowlers: V Avdylaj, A Saifee, Esha Patel

Poll : 0 votes