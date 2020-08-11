AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Match - August 12th, 2020

Women's T20 action is back as Austria Women take on Germany Women in the first of five T20Is, which are slated to take place in Seebarn, Austria.

The German Women's team are the clear favourites heading into this game against the Austrians. They possess a solid batting unit featuring Christina Gough and Sharanya Sadarangani, who grabbed the spotlight while playing for KSV Cricket Club in the ECS T10 League 2020.

On the other hand, Austria also has a decent roster with the likes of Andrea-Mae Zepeda and Sylvia Kailath being key for them.

All in all, one can expect a competitive game as both teams look to kick start the series with a win on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Austria Women

Andrea-Mae Zepeda, Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Sylvia Kailath, Anisha Nookala, Albulena Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Ayse Atis, Derya Ortasulak, Harjot Dhaliwal and Busra UCA.

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emma Bargna, Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Kainat Qureshi, Milena Beresford, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Lena Skatulla, Verena Stolle, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Asmita Kohli.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria Women

Andrea-Mae Zepeda, Tugce Kazanci, Valentina Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Sylvia Kailath, Albulena Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Raphaela Trobinger, Ayse Atis and Derya Ortasulak.

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Asmita Kohli, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Kainat Qureshi and Sharaanya Sadarangani.

Match Details

Match: Austria Women vs Germany Women

Date: 12th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a batting-friendly pitch with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. While there could be some help for the pacers early on, the spinners might not extract much spin off the surface.

150 should be par on this surface with both sides looking to bat first on winning the toss.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sadarangani, A Bierwisch, H Bhullar, S Kailath, A Mae Zepeda, A Doddaballapur, C Gough, C Pflazner Gibbon, A Atis, E Bargna and S McAnanama

Captain: C Gough, Vice-Captain: A Mae Zepeda

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sadarangani, A Bierwisch, H Bhullar, S Kailath, A Mae Zepeda, A Doddaballapur, C Gough, R Trobinger, A Atis, E Bargna and V Avdylaj

Captain: C Gough, Vice-Captain: A Doddaballapur