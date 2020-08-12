AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Match - August 13th, 2020

The second T20I between Austria Women and Germany Women is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The first game saw the Germans beat the Austrians by a whopping 82 run margin, although the latter did show some promise with the bat.

With the likes of Sadarangani and Gough in its ranks, Germany are favourites to get another win under the belt. However, the Austrians should bank on their familiarity of home conditions as they look to level the series.

With both sides searching for a win on Thursday, we are definitely in for a cracking encounter.

Squads to choose from

Austria Women

Andrea-Mae Zepeda, Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Sylvia Kailath, Anisha Nookala, Albulena Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Ayse Atis, Derya Ortasulak, Harjot Dhaliwal and Busra UCA.

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emma Bargna, Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Kainat Qureshi, Milena Beresford, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Lena Skatulla, Verena Stolle, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Asmita Kohli.

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria Women

Bursa UCA, H Dhaliwal, H Bhullar, P Sabu, A Nookala, S Kailath, A Mae Zepeda, T Kazanci, R Avdylaj, V Avdylaj and J Antoinette Stiglitz

Germany Women

S Sadarangani, K Vijayaraghavan, A Bierwisch, J Ronalds, V Stolle, A Doddaballapur, C Gough, E Bargna, M Beresford, A Kohli and S McAnanama

Match Details

Match: Austria Women vs Germany Women

Date: 13th August 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn, Austria

Pitch Report

As seen in the first T20I, the pitch in Seebarn is a good one to bat on with the Germans posting a score in excess of 160. The pacers did get some help early on which should keep the batters on their toes.

With the pitch unlikely to slow down, both teams should look to chase and restrict the opponents to a score of around 150.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sadarangani, A Bierwisch, J Ronalds, S Kailath, A Doddaballapur, C Gough, A Mae Zepeda, E Bargna, A Kohli, R Advylaj and V Advylaj

Captain: C Gough, Vice-Captain: A Doddaballapur

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bursa UCA, P Sahu, J Ronalds, S Kailath, A Doddaballapur, C Gough, A Mae Zepeda, E Bargna, A Kohli, R Advylaj and V Advylaj

Captain: C Gough, Vice-Captain: A Mae Zepeda