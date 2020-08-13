AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Match - August 14th, 2020

The fourth T20I between Austria Women and Germany Women is set to take place at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Germans have been rampant in this series with three dominating performances in Seebarn. While Christina Gough has been their standout player, the likes of Kohli and Doddaballapur have also chipped in with vital contributions against the hapless Austrians.

With the outcome of the series already decided, the Germans will eye a clean sweep at the expense of the Austrians, who will want to put in a better performance on Friday.

All in all, we should get a competitive game with the Austrians looking to salvage some lost pride against the Germans at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Austria Women

Andrea-Mae Zepeda, Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Sylvia Kailath, Anisha Nookala, Albulena Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Ayse Atis, Derya Ortasulak, Harjot Dhaliwal and Busra UCA.

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emma Bargna, Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Kainat Qureshi, Milena Beresford, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Lena Skatulla, Verena Stolle, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Asmita Kohli.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria Women

Bursa UCA, H Dhaliwal, H Bhullar, P Sabu, A Nookala, S Kailath, A Mae Zepeda, T Kazanci, R Avdylaj, V Avdylaj and J Antoinette Stiglitz

Germany Women

S Sadarangani, E Bargna, A Bierwisch, J Ronalds, V Stolle, A Doddaballapur, C Gough, E Bargna, M Beresford, A Kohli and S McAnanama

Match Details

Match: Austria Women vs Germany Women

Date: 14th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on with the Germans even notching up a mammoth score of 191 on Thursday.

The pitch shouldn't change much despite this being the fourth game in three days at this very venue.

While the pacers will get some early movement, the onus will be on the spinners to restrict the run-flow with 150 being par in Seebarn. Both teams will ideally look to bat first with the conditions not expected to change much across both innings

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sadarangani, A Bierwisch, J Ronalds, S Kailath, A Doddaballapur, C Gough, A Mae Zepeda, E Bargna, M Beresford, H Bhullar and J Antoinette Stiglitz

Captain: C Gough, Vice-Captain: J Ronalds

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bursa UCA, A Bierwisch, J Ronalds, S Kailath, A Doddaballapur, C Gough, A Mae Zepeda, E Bargna, M Beresford, P Sabu and R Avdylaj

Captain: C Gough, Vice-Captain: A Mae Zepeda