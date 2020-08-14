AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Match - August 15th, 2020

The fifth and final T20I between Austria Women and Germany Women takes place on Saturday at the Seebarn Cricket Ground.

It has been one-way traffic in this series with Germany on the verge of a clean-sweep ahead of this encounter.

Christina Gough has been brilliant for Germany with the all-rounder scoring a hundred in the previous game. The likes of Doddaballapur and Sadarangani have also performed well, meaning that Austria who haven't scored more than 100 in any match so far, would have their tasks cut out.

Although all the signs point towards another dominating win for the Germans, a much better performance is on the cards from the Austrians, who will look to salvage some pride in this game.

Squads to choose from

Austria Women

Andrea-Mae Zepeda, Tugce Kazanci, Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Priya Sabu, Harjivan Bhullar, Sylvia Kailath, Anisha Nookala, Albulena Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Ayse Atis, Derya Ortasulak, Harjot Dhaliwal and Busra UCA.

Germany Women

Anuradha Doddaballapur, Emma Bargna, Anne Bierwisch, Christina Gough, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Claire Pfalzner-Gibbon, Kainat Qureshi, Milena Beresford, Janet Ronalds, Sharanya Sadarangani, Lena Skatulla, Verena Stolle, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Asmita Kohli.

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria Women

Bursa UCA, H Dhaliwal, H Bhullar, P Sabu, A Nookala, S Kailath, A Mae Zepeda, T Kazanci, R Avdylaj, V Avdylaj and J Antoinette Stiglitz

Germany Women

S Sadarangani, E Bargna, A Bierwisch, J Ronalds, V Stolle, A Doddaballapur, C Gough, E Bargna, M Beresford, A Kohli and S McAnanama

Match Details

Match: Austria Women vs Germany Women

Date: 15th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn, Austria

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides on Saturday with the Germans crossing the 150-run mark on two occasions. Although there is a hint of swing for the pacers, the ball should come on nicely for the batters, making it necessary to stem the run flow.

Both teams will ideally look to bat first with 140 being par on this surface.

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AUT-W vs GR-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sadarangani, A Bierwisch, J Ronalds, H Bhullar, A Doddaballapur, C Gough, A Mae Zepeda, E Bargna, R Avdylaj, S McAnanama and J Antoinette Stiglitz

Captain: C Gough, Vice-Captain: J Ronalds

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bursa UCA, A Bierwisch, J Ronalds, H Bhullar, A Doddaballapur, C Gough, A Mae Zepeda, E Bargna, S McAnanama, T Kazanci and R Avdylaj

Captain: C Gough, Vice-Captain: A Mae Zepeda