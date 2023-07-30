AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st & 2nd T20I match - July 30, 2023

Austria (AUT-W) go head to head with Isle of Man (IM-W) in the first and second T20I games at Lower Austria on Sunday, July 30.

Austria are coming off a 5-0 T20I series loss against France in May. Meanwhile, Isle of Man's last win dates back to November 2022 against Norway in a Pentangular series. They ended fourth, with Italy winning the title.

Ahead of this series, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain of your AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 team:

#3 Kim Carney (IM-W) - 8 Credits

Kim Carney is undoubtedly one of the standout batters to watch out for in this series. The Isle of Men opening batter possesses an impressive array of shots that could prove immensely useful for her side during the upcoming series.

Carney’s attacking ability in the powerplay overs makes her an excellent captaincy choice in your AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 team.

#2 Andrea Mae Zepeda (AUT-W) - 8.5 Credits

Andrea Mae Zepeda stands out as one of the most seasoned players from Austria, bringing a wealth of experience to the table.

The opening batter has scored 796 runs at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 86.80. With her medium pace, she has picked ten wickets in 22 T20I innings.

#1 Mallika Mahadewa Pathirannehelage (AUT-W) - 9 Credits

Mallika Pathirannehelage, the talented Austria all-rounder, is the most promising captaincy choice for your AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 team.

As the No. 4 batter, Mallika has scored 190 runs in 19 T20I innings, showcasing her batting prowess. Additionally, she has proved her bowling prowess with her medium pace by scalping 19 wickets.