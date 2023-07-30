AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Isle of Man Women Tour of Austria, 1st T20I

The first T20 match of the Isle of Man Women Tour of Austria will see Austria Women (AUT-W) square off against Isle of Man Women (IM-W) at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria on Sunday, July 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the series. Austria Women have various in-form players who can help them win this series.

Isle of Man Women will give it their all to win the match, but Austria Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AUT-W vs IM-W Match Details

The first T20 match of the Isle of Man Women Tour of Austria will be played on July 30 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. The game is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUT-W vs IM-W, 1st T20

Date and Time: July 30, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second.

AUT-W vs IM-W Form Guide

AUT-W - Will be playing their first match

IM-W - Will be playing their first match

AUT-W vs IM-W Probable Playing XI

AUT-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Priya Sabu, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz ©, Busra Uca (wk), Harjivan Bhullar, Sushma Kattimani, Hannah Simpson Parker, Valentina Avdylaj, Ashmaan Saifee, and Sriya Reddy.

IM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Bekkie Webster (wk), Ellan Cleator, Kim Carney, Andrea Littlejohns, Caitlin Henery, Alanya Thorpe, Lucy Barnett, Catherine Perry, Danielle Murphy, Jo Hicks, and Emma Miller.

AUT-W vs IM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Webster

B Webster is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. B Uca is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Mae

E Cleator and A Mae are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. P Sabu played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

L Barnett

M Mahadewa and L Barnett are the two best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Antoinette is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Murphy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Murphy and V Avdylaj. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Reddy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUT-W vs IM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Barnett

L Barnett will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Mahadewa

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Mahadewa your captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for AUT-W vs IM-W, 1st T20

L Barnett

M Mahadewa

J Antoinette

A Mae

E Cleator

Austria Women vs Isle of Man Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Austria Women vs Isle of Man Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Webster

Batters: A Mae, E Cleator, P Sabu

All-rounders: M Mahdewa, J Antoinette, A Thorpe, L Barnett

Bowlers: A Avdylaj, D Murphy, S Reddy

Austria Women vs Isle of Man Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Webster

Batters: A Mae, E Cleator

All-rounders: M Mahdewa, J Antoinette, A Thorpe, L Barnett, C Perry

Bowlers: A Avdylaj, D Murphy, S Reddy