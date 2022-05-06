AUT-W vs JER-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 4

Austria Women (AUT-W) will take on Jersey Women (JER-W) in the fourth match of the Women’s T20 quadrangular series at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club in Dreux, France, on Friday, 6 May.

Both teams won their previous games. Austria Women defeated Spain Women and Jersey Women prevailed over France Women by 35 runs and seven wickets, respectively.

Both teams have very experienced players in their ranks, so we're in for a thrilling contest.

AUT-W vs JER-W Probable Playing 11 Today

AUT-W XI

Busra Uca, Gandhali Bapat (c&wk), Priya Sabu, Valentina Avdylaj, Rezarta Avdylaj, Harjivan Bhullar, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Anisha Nookala, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Ashmaan Saifee

JER-W XI

Chloe Greechan, Charlie Miles, Maria da Rocha (c), Lily Greig, Florrie Copley, Trinity Smith, Grace Wetherall, Erin Duffy, Mia Maguire (wk), Erin Gouge, Georgia Mallett

Match Details

AUT-W vs JER-W, Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series, Match 4

Date and Time: 6th May, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, Dreux

Pitch Report

The Dreux Sport Cricket Club track is expected to favor spinners due to plenty of turns off the surface. Meanwhile, batters will spend some time in the middle rather than trying to switch gears too quickly. Any score above 120 runs could be a par total.

Today’s AUT-W vs JER-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gandhali Bapat: She scored 10 runs in the previous game against Spain at a strike rate of 45.45. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Lily Greig: She did not have an expected game with the bat last night as she got out on a duck. But she has the ability to make a comeback, so a strong performance is expected in this game.

All-rounders

Jo Antoineette: She looked excellent with both the bat and the ball in her previous game, scoring 29 runs and taking one wicket. Given her prowess, a strong performance in this game is to be expected.

Bowlers

Erin Duffy: She looked impressive in her previous outing, keeping the opposing batters quiet while retaining superb control and picking up one wicket at an average of 14. She might be a valuable addition to your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in AUT-W vs JER-W Dream11 prediction team

Mia Maguire (JER-W) – 19 points.

Soujanya Chamundaiah (AUT-W) – 70 points.

Trinity Smith (JER-W) – 35 points.

Important stats for AUT-W vs JER-W Dream11 prediction team

Charlie Miles: 30 runs in one game

Maria da Rocha: 20 runs in one game

Erin Gouge: One wicket in one game

AUT-W vs JER-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series)

AUT-W vs JER-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mia Maguire, Harjivan Bhullar, Priya Sabu, Anisha Nookala, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Georgia Mallett, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Valentina Avdylaj, Erin Duffy, Erin Gouge.

Captain: Mahadewa Pathirannehelage. Vice-captain: Jo Antoinette.

AUT-W vs JER-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Women’s T20 Quadrangular Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mia Maguire, Lily Greig, Priya Sabu, Anisha Nookala, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Georgia Mallett, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Soujanya Chamundaiah, Valentina Avdylaj, Erin Duffy, Erin Gouge.

Captain: Mahadewa Pathirannehelage. Vice-captain: Valentina Avdylaj.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee