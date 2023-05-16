AVE vs PAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pondicherry T10 match – May 16, 2023

The second match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 tournament is scheduled to take place between the Avengers and the Patriots on May 16 at the CAP Ground 3 in Puducherry.

As we lead up to this fixture, here are the top three players who you can choose as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming AVE vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 V Shashank (PAT) - 8.5 credits

The young 20-year-old top-order batter had an impressive outing for the Patriots in the last year’s T10 edition. In his last 4 innings for the Patriots, Shashank has scored 98 runs at a staggering strike rate of over 140.

He has been one of the most reliable finds for Patriots in recent times and hence, we recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for your AVE vs PAT Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Jayasundaram Karthikeyan (AVE) - 8.5 credits

Karthikeyan has been in excellent form in the local T20 leagues and we are very certain that he can bring in that form and perform with the same intensity in the shortest format of the game.

He has registered four 20-plus scores in his last 10 innings, which includes his match-winning knock of 24 (19) where he carefully guided his team to a resounding eight-wicket victory under hostile batting conditions.

He is also useful with the ball and can be used as a part-time bowling option whenever the prime bowlers have a bad day at the office. Karthikeyan is a highly reliable choice as a captain or vice-captain for your AVE vs PAT Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Ameer Zeeshan Nazar (AVE) - 9 credits

The 26-year-old youngster has a fair bit of experience in first-class cricket. In his very short List A career, Zeeshan has scored 48 runs in five matches at an average of 16. Although his first-class numbers may not be so promising, his record in the past Puducherry-based T20 leagues has been nothing short of outstanding.

Possessing an impressive batting average of over 25, the youngster has notched up three 40-plus scores, including a career-best of 59 (48), which helped his side register a massive victory against Tuskers Xl by 59 runs.

He is our top pick for the AVE vs PAT Dream11 prediction captain or vice-captain for your team.

