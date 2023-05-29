AVE vs PAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023 Match 42

Avengers will take on Patriots in match number 42 of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023 at the CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry, on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AVE vs PAT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

Avengers have been quite good through this competition. They are currently second on the points table and they have a win-loss record of 6-4. Before their loss in the last encounter, they recorded five wins in a row. On the other hand, Patriots are on a four-match winning streak at the moment. Prior to that, they lost five in a row. They are currently fifth on the table.

AVE vs PAT, Match Details

The 42nd match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023 between Avengers and Patriots will be played on May 29, 2023, at CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 2 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AVE vs PAT

Date & Time: May 29, 2023, 2 PM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The track at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry has been a good one to bat on. Teams have got big scores consistently and some of them have been chased down as well. The pacers have had more success at this venue.

AVE vs PAT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Avengers: L, W, W, W, W

Patriots: W, W, W, W, L

AVE vs PAT Probable Playing 11 today

Avengers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Avengers Probable Playing XI: R Pravin, Mohan Doss R (wk), N Thennavan (c), Hari Prasad A, Rajesh R, D-Yesu Raju, K Murugavel, A Anbarasan, Gowdhaman P, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Prateesh Saraswat

Patriots Team News

No major injury concerns.

Patriots Probable Playing XI: Nitin Kumar-S, Virendra Pratap-Singh Chauhan (wk), Arunraj R Shanmugam, Dinesh S, Jaswant Singh, Karthik B Nair, Basaran-M, Jai Dagar, Paneer-R, D Bharath Kumar, Subramaniyan K, Sasi Kumar-S

Today’s AVE vs PAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohan Doss R (10 matches, 197 runs)

Mohan Doss R is the sixth-highest run-getter in this competition. He has made 197 runs at an average of 24.63 and a strike-rate of 148.12. He has collected crucial points with catches and stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Jai Dagar (10 matches, 65 runs, 6 wickets)

Jai Dagar has batted five times in this league. He has scored 65 runs while striking at 132.65. He has picked up six wickets in as many outings with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Lawrence Jawaharraj (9 matches, 10 wickets)

Lawrence Jawaharraj has been a wicket-taker for AVE. The 25-year-old seamer has picked up 10 wickets in seven outings at an economy rate of 9.55.

Top Bowler Pick

Jaswant Singh (10 matches, 8 wickets, 67 runs)

Jaswant Singh has been amongst the wickets and he has taken eight wickets so far. He has also made 67 runs with the bat and he has a strike-rate of 131.37.

AVE vs PAT match captain and vice-captain choices

Nitin Kumar-S (10 matches, 156 runs, 5 wickets)

Nitin Kumar-S can prove to be quite effective with both bat and ball and he can make a significant impact. He has scored 156 runs at a strike-rate of 171.43 and has got five wickets with the ball.

Subramaniyan K (10 matches, 9 wickets)

Subramaniyan K is eighth on the list of leading wicket-takers in this Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023. The 19-year-old left-arm orthodox bowler has taken nine scalps and has conceded runs at an economy rate of 7.06.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AVE vs PAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nitin Kumar-S 156 runs & 5 wickets in 10 matches Subramaniyan K 15 runs & 9 wickets in 10 matches Lawrence Jawaharraj 10 wickets in 9 matches Jaswant Singh 67 runs & 8 wickets in 10 matches Mohan Doss R 197 runs in 10 matches

AVE vs PAT match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key picks. Thus, the likes of Nitin Kumar-S, N Thennavan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Subramaniyan K, Sasi Kumar-S and Hari Prasad A will be the ones to watch out for.

AVE vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Avengers vs Patriots - Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Virendra Pratap-Singh Chauhan, R Pravin, Mohan Doss R

Batters: Nitin Kumar-S, Jai Dagar

All-rounders: N Thennavan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Subramaniyan K, Sasi Kumar-S, Hari Prasad A

Bowlers: Jaswant Singh

AVE vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Avengers vs Patriots - Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Virendra Pratap-Singh Chauhan, Mohan Doss R

Batters: Nitin Kumar-S, Jai Dagar, K Murugavel

All-rounders: Lawrence Jawaharraj, Subramaniyan K, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Sasi Kumar-S, Hari Prasad A

Bowlers: Jaswant Singh

