AVE vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 29

The Avengers (AVE) will take on the Royals (ROY) in the 29th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Sunday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Royals, like the Avengers, have had a season full of ups and downs. They have won one and lost one in their last two matches. We should expect a good contest because both sides have just won their last game.

The Avengers will give it their all to win today's contest, but their chances don't look good. The game is projected to be won by the Royals, who will gain two additional points.

AVE vs ROY Probable Playing XI

AVE

M Doss (wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), K Aravind, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Akash Anand Kargave, J Karthikeyan, N Thennavan, B Bhushan, Gowdhaman-P, K Prudvi, and Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma

ROY

R Ragupathy (c & wk), P Surendiran, Logesh P, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Aravindaraj A, V Manga Satya Sumanth, R Karthikeyan, S Sabari, Santosh Kumaran, N Janarthanan, and P Murugan

Match Details

Royals vs Avengers, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 29th

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is batting-friendly, but will also give bowlers plenty of opportunities to pick up wickets.

The match is expected to be dominated by pace bowlers, with top-order batters expected to play a key role. Spinners have the opportunity to take multiple wickets in this match, especially in the second innings.

Both teams would desire to bat second after winning the toss.

AVE vs ROY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ragupathy, who is consistently performing well in the tournament, is without a doubt the finest wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team. He hammered 41 runs in just 25 balls against the Warriors.

Batters

The two top batters for today's Dream11 team are P Logesh and A Anand. A Anand hammered 41 runs in just 21 balls against the Titans.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu and A Aravindaraj are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also bowling their quota of two overs.

V Marimuthu smashed 38 runs in just 14 balls against the Titans.

Bowlers

K Prudvi and S Chetan are the best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. K Prudvi took two wickets against the Titans and three wickets against the Warriors.

Top 3 players to pick in Royals vs Avengers Dream11 prediction team

A Anand (AVE)

A Aravindaraj (ROY)

R Ragupathy (ROY)

Important stats for Royals vs Avengers Dream11 prediction team

R Ragupathy - 205 runs

A Aravindaraj - 90 runs and 12 wickets

K Prudvi - 8 wickets

Avengers vs Royals Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Raghupathy, K Aravind, A Anand, N Thennavan, P Logesh, A Aravindaraj, V Marimuthu, S Sabari, N Vengadeshwaran, N Thakur, and K Prudvi

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: A Anand

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Raghupathy, K Aravind, A Anand, N Thennavan, P Logesh, A Aravindaraj, V Marimuthu, S Sabari, N Vengadeshwaran, N Thakur, and K Prudvi

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: S Sabari.

