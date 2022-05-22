AVE vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 10

The Avengers will take on the Smashers in the 10th match of the Pondicherry T10 Tournament at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry on Saturday.

The Avengers are currently struggling in the competition. They have lost their last two matches on the bounce. The Smashers, meanwhile, have had a topsy-turvy beginning.

They opened their season with a win against the Eagles. However, they lost their most recent match against the Royals. Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways.

AVE vs SMA Probable Playing 11 Today

AVE XI

Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Pravin R (wk), Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sanjay Kansal, Gowdhaman P, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vengadeshwaran N.

SMA XI

M Mathavan (wk), Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, R Adithya Reddy, S Ashwath, Karthik B Nair, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Akshay Jain-S, Rishi Raut, Vinay Singh-I, Sivakumar S.

Match Details

AVE vs LIG, Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 10

Date and Time: May 22, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced surface and both batters and bowlers will find purchase here. Spinners will be very important during the middle overs.

Both teams would love to field first and it will be easier to bat while having a target set.

Today's AVE vs SMA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mathavan is an explosive wicketkeeper-batter who can hit big shots with ease. He will be looking for a solid knock to build momentum here.

Batters

A Kargave is a crucial pick for his side. He has amassed 70 runs in two matches at an average of 35. He could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.

All-rounders

R Adithya Reddy is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in fabulous form recently. He has smashed 31 runs and has also amassed three wickets so far. He should be the captaincy pick for your AVE vs SMA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

A Jain will be the leader of his side's bowling unit. He has scalped five wickets so far and will be looking to do more damage.

Top 5 best players to pick in AVE vs SMA Dream11 prediction team

A Jain (SMA) – 199 points

R Adithya Reddy (SMA) – 144 points

A Anand Kargave (AVE) – 119 points

M Pooviarasan (AVE) – 105 points

J Karthikeyan (AVE) – 96 points

Important stats for AVE vs SMA Dream11 prediction team

A Jain: 5 wickets

R Adithya Reddy: 31 runs and 3 wickets

A Kargave: 70 runs

M Pooviarasan: 3 wickets

J Karthikeyan: 60 runs and 3 wickets

AVE vs SMA Dream11 Prediction Today

AVE vs SMA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, R Pravin, A Kargave, J Karthikeyan, K Aravind, M Mittan, R Adithya Reddy, S Kansal, A Jain, M Pooviarasan, M Shafeequddin

Captain: R Adithya Reddy, Vice-Captain: A Kargave

AVE vs SMA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mathavan, A Kargave, J Karthikeyan, K Aravind, R Adithya Reddy, S Kansal, V Marimuthu, A Jain, M Pooviarasan, M Shafeequddin, N Vengadeshwaran

Captain: A Jain, Vice-Captain: M Pooviarasan.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar