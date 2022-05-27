AVE vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 26

The Avengers, also known as AVE will take on the Titans (TIT) at the 26nd match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Friday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Titans, who have won their last few games by significant margins, have been one of the most dominant teams in this year's BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League. The Avengers' season has had its ups and downs, with the team struggling to win games on a regular basis.

The Avengers will put out their best effort to win today's contest, but the odds are stacked against them. The Titans are expected to win this game and extend their tournament dominance by two game points.

AVE vs TIT Probable Playing XI

AVE Playing XI

M Doss (wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), K Aravind, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Akash Anand Kargave, J Karthikeyan, N Thennavan, B Bhushan, Gowdhaman-P, K Prudvi, and Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma

TIT Playing XI

George Samuel A (wk), Rohit D (c), J Pandey, Mariyappan P, Ameer Zeeshan N, Gurvinder Singh, Raja Vijayi, Abin Mathew M, Jayaprakash Manikandan, S Ashwath, and Tharun J

Match Details

TIT vs AVE, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 22nd

Date and Time: 27th May 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is batting-friendly, which will also give bowlers plenty of opportunities to pick up wickets. The match is expected to be dominated by pace bowlers, with top-order batsmen expected to play a key role. Spinners have the opportunity to take multiple wickets in this match, especially in the second innings. Both teams would desire to bat second after winning the toss.

AVE vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Naidu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team as he is continuously scoring well in the tournament. He smashed 60 runs in just 30 balls against the Royals.

Batters

J Pandey and A Anand are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Pandey smashed 34 runs in just 21 balls against the Royals and also took two early wickets.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu and S Ashwath are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also bowling their quota of two overs. V Marimuthu smashed 37 runs in just 14 balls and took a wicket against the Royals.

Bowlers

Gurvinder Singh and A Mathew are the best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. Mathew has taken six wickets so far in the tournament. M Pooviarasan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in TIT vs AVE Dream11 prediction team

A Anand (AVE)

S Naidu (TIT)

J Pandey (TIT)

Important stats for Titans vs Avengers Dream11 prediction team

A Mathew - 6 wickets

V Marimuthu - 53 runs and 3 wickets

J Pandey - 133 runs and 4 wickets

Avengers vs Titans Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Naidu, K Aravind, A Anand, N Thennavan, J Pandey, S Ashwath, V Marimuthu, M Pooviarasan, Gurvinder Singh, A Matthew, and K Prudvi

Captain: J Pandey Vice Captain: V Marimuthu

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Naidu, K Aravind, A Anand, J Pandey, S Ashwath, A Zeeshan, V Marimuthu, R Vijai, Gurvinder Singh, A Matthew, and K Prudvi

Captain: J Pandey Vice Captain: A Anand

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava