AVE vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022 Match 6

The Avengers will take on the Kings in match number four of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Friday.

The Avengers have played just one match and they lost that as they failed to defend 138 against the Patriots. Meanwhile, the Kings are yet to play a game this season. This will be their second game of the day as they face Royals earlier in the day.

AVE vs KGS Probable Playing 11 today

Avengers: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), R Pravin (wk), K Aravind, Akash Anand Kargave, J Karthikeyan, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Sanjay Kansal R, Lawrence Jawaharraj, N Vengadeshwaran, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Gowdhaman-P

Kings: Muhammed Salmanul Faris (wk), Aravind Raj R, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, G Chiranjeevi, K Murugan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, Satish Jangir B, S Magesh, Bogapurapu Swaroop

Match Details

Match: AVE vs KGS

Date & Time: May 20, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on. A high-scoring game may be on the cards. There could be some turn for the spinners.

Today's AVE vs KGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Raj R has the knack of getting big runs at the top of the order and he can score at a quick rate.

Batters

Akash Anand Kargave smashed a fine 65 off 28 balls in a knock that included five fours and six sixes in AVE’s first game.

All-rounders

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu took one wicket with the ball in the last game and he could be handy with the bat too.

Bowlers

Satish Jangir B has been very impressive in and around Puducherry cricket. He did really well in the Pondicherry T20 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in AVE vs KGS Dream11 Prediction Team

Akash Anand Kargave (AVE)

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS)

Pooviarasan Manogaran (AVE)

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (AVE)

Satish Jangir B (KGS)

AVE vs KGS Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Avengers vs Kings - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Raj R, K Aravind, Akash Anand Kargave, J Karthikeyan, A Kamaleeshwaran, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, K Murugan, N Vengadeshwaran, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Satish Jangir B, S Magesh

Captain: Akash Anand Kargave Vice-captain: A Kamaleeshwaran

Dream11 Team for Avengers vs Kings - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Raj R, K Aravind, Akash Anand Kargave, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Bhupender Chauhan, Sanjay Kansal R, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Satish Jangir B, Bogapurapu Swaroop

Captain: K Aravind Vice-captain: Aravind Raj R.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar