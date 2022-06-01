AVE vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022 Match 38

Avengers will take on Titans in Match No. 38 of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Avengers have played nine matches, returning with a win-loss record of 4-5. On the other hand, Titans have featured in 10 encounters so far, winning just three games.

AVE vs TIT Probable Playing 11 today

Avengers: Mohan Doss R (wk), Akash Anand Kargave, K Aravind, J Karthikeyan, N Thennavan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Lawrence Jawaharraj, Pooviarasan Manogaran, N Vengadeshwaran, Kashyap Prudvi, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Titans: Siddharth Naidu (wk), Jay Pandey (c), Jayaprakash Manikandan, Ameer Zeeshan N, LV Arjun, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Tharun J, Dinesh Subramani, Abin Mathew M, R Vijai, Mariyappan P

Match Details

Match: AVE vs TIT

Date & Time: June 1st 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on. A high-scoring game may be on the cards. There could be some turn for the spinners.

Today’s AVE vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Siddharth Naidu has been in good form with the bat and has accumulated 186 runs at a strike-rate of 147.62.

Batters

Jay Pandey has been superb with both the bat and the ball. He is the second-highest run-getter (227 runs while striking at 152.35) and has taken six wickets with the ball.

All-rounders

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu is in superb all-round form. He has returned with five scalps with the ball and has scored 121 runs at a strike-rate of 168.06.

Bowlers

Kashyap Prudvi is in excellent form with the ball. He has picked up 11 wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 6.79.

Top 5 best players to pick in AVE vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team

Jay Pandey (TIT): 537 points

Abin Mathew M (TIT): 454 points

Akash Anand Kargave (AVE): 418 points

Kashyap Prudvi (AVE): 383 points

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (AVE): 365 points

Important stats for AVE vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team

Jay Pandey: 227 runs & six wickets

Abin Mathew M: 10 wickets

Akash Anand Kargave: 234 runs

Kashyap Prudvi: 11 wickets

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu: 121 runs & five wickets

AVE vs TIT Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Avengers vs Titans - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Siddharth Naidu, Akash Anand Kargave, K Aravind, Jay Pandey, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, N Vengadeshwaran, Kashyap Prudvi, Abin Mathew M, Sidak Gurvinder Singh

Captain: Jay Pandey Vice-captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu

Dream11 Team for Avengers vs Titans - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddharth Naidu, Akash Anand Kargave, K Aravind, Jay Pandey, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Ameer Zeeshan N, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Kashyap Prudvi, R Vijai, Abin Mathew M

Captain: Akash Anand Kargave Vice-captain: Abin Mathew M

