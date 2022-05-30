AVE vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022 Match 35

The Avengers will takethe Warriorsiors in match number 35 of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday.

The Avengers have been inconsistent throughout this season. They have three wins and four losses and are fifth in the points table. The Warriors, on the other hand, are currently placed second. They have won four, lost two gamaes while one match was washed out.

AVE vs WAR Probable Playing 11 today

Avengers: Mohan Doss R (wk), Akash Anand Kargave, K Aravind, N Thennavan, J Karthikeyan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Lawrence Jawaharraj, Pooviarasan Manogaran, N Vengadeshwaran, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Kashyap Prudvi

Warriors: Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), Selvam M, R Premraj (c), B Prabu, G Thamizhmani, Paras Ratnaparkhe, SanthaMoorthy, Mayank Pandey, Sathya Kumar, Saurabh Yadav, Vaibhav Singh Panwar

Match Details

Match: AVE vs WAR

Date & Time: May 31st 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on. A high-scoring game may be on the cards. There could be some turn for the spinners.

Today’s AVE vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yash Avinash Jadhav seems to be batting well and has scored 150 runs at a strike-rate of 159.57 in this competition.

Batters

Akash Anand Kargave is at the top of the run charts. He has amassed 234 runs at an average of 33.43 and a strike-rate of 187.20.

All-rounders

Paras Ratnaparkhe can have a significant all-round impact. He has returned with 169 runs and four wickets so far.

Bowlers

Kashyap Prudvi has been in superb bowling form. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.58.

Top 5 best players to pick in AVE vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Paras Ratnaparkhe (WAR): 424 points

Akash Anand Kargave (AVE): 416 points

SanthaMoorthy (WAR): 327 points

Kashyap Prudvi (AVE): 319 points

Yash Avinash Jadhav (WAR): 301 points

Important stats for AVE vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Paras Ratnaparkhe: 169 runs & 4 wickets

SanthaMoorthy: 9 wickets

Yash Avinash Jadhav: 150 runs

Akash Anand Kargave: 234 runs

Kashyap Prudvi: 9 wickets

AVE vs WAR Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Avengers vs Warriors - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Avinash Jadhav, R Premraj, Akash Anand Kargave, K Aravind, Paras Ratnaparkhe, SanthaMoorthy, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Mayank Pandey, N Vengadeshwaran, Kashyap Prudvi

Captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe Vice-captain: Akash Anand Kargave

Dream11 Team for Avengers vs Warriors - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yash Avinash Jadhav, R Premraj, Akash Anand Kargave, N Thennavan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, SanthaMoorthy, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Mayank Pandey, Saurabh Yadav, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Kashyap Prudvi

Captain: Yash Avinash Jadhav Vice-captain: Kashyap Prudvi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far