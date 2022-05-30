AVE vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022 Match 35

The Avengers will takethe Warriorsiors in match number 35 of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday.
The Avengers have been inconsistent throughout this season. They have three wins and four losses and are fifth in the points table. The Warriors, on the other hand, are currently placed second. They have won four, lost two gamaes while one match was washed out.
AVE vs WAR Probable Playing 11 today
Avengers: Mohan Doss R (wk), Akash Anand Kargave, K Aravind, N Thennavan, J Karthikeyan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Lawrence Jawaharraj, Pooviarasan Manogaran, N Vengadeshwaran, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Kashyap Prudvi
Warriors: Yash Avinash Jadhav (wk), Selvam M, R Premraj (c), B Prabu, G Thamizhmani, Paras Ratnaparkhe, SanthaMoorthy, Mayank Pandey, Sathya Kumar, Saurabh Yadav, Vaibhav Singh Panwar
Match Details
Match: AVE vs WAR
Date & Time: May 31st 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Pitch Report
The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on. A high-scoring game may be on the cards. There could be some turn for the spinners.
Today’s AVE vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Yash Avinash Jadhav seems to be batting well and has scored 150 runs at a strike-rate of 159.57 in this competition.
Batters
Akash Anand Kargave is at the top of the run charts. He has amassed 234 runs at an average of 33.43 and a strike-rate of 187.20.
All-rounders
Paras Ratnaparkhe can have a significant all-round impact. He has returned with 169 runs and four wickets so far.
Bowlers
Kashyap Prudvi has been in superb bowling form. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.58.
Top 5 best players to pick in AVE vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team
Paras Ratnaparkhe (WAR): 424 points
Akash Anand Kargave (AVE): 416 points
SanthaMoorthy (WAR): 327 points
Kashyap Prudvi (AVE): 319 points
Yash Avinash Jadhav (WAR): 301 points
Important stats for AVE vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Team
Paras Ratnaparkhe: 169 runs & 4 wickets
SanthaMoorthy: 9 wickets
Yash Avinash Jadhav: 150 runs
Akash Anand Kargave: 234 runs
Kashyap Prudvi: 9 wickets
AVE vs WAR Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Avinash Jadhav, R Premraj, Akash Anand Kargave, K Aravind, Paras Ratnaparkhe, SanthaMoorthy, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Mayank Pandey, N Vengadeshwaran, Kashyap Prudvi
Captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe Vice-captain: Akash Anand Kargave
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yash Avinash Jadhav, R Premraj, Akash Anand Kargave, N Thennavan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, SanthaMoorthy, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Mayank Pandey, Saurabh Yadav, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Kashyap Prudvi
Captain: Yash Avinash Jadhav Vice-captain: Kashyap Prudvi