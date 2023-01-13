AZA vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 5 

Azaiba XI (AZA) will be up against Bousher Busters (BOB) in the fifth game of the Oman D20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman on Friday (January 13). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the AZA vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy prediction

Azaiba lost their opening match against Darsait Titans by seven wickets and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Bousher, meanwhile, won their opening game against Ghubrah Giants by eight wickets and are second in the standings.

AZA vs BOB Match Details

The fifth game of the Oman D20 will be played on January 13 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 12:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

AZA vs BOB, Oman D20, Match 5

Date and Time: January 13, 2023; 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

AZA vs BOB Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. The last three games played here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 140

Average second innings score: 144

AZA vs BOB Form Guide (Last match)

Azaiba XI: L

Bousher Busters: W

AZA vs BOB probable playing XIs for today’s match

AZA Injury/Team News

No major injury update

AZA Probable Playing XI

Mehedi Hassan, Shezad Ikhtiyar, Rao Waqar Ahmed(C), Haythim Bahar, Usman Haider, Rana Naeem, Yasir Dur, Waseem Akhtar, Akmal Shahzad, Sagheer Ahmed, Muhammad Waqas I.

BOB Injury/Team News

No major injury update

BOB Probable Playing XI

Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Hammad Mirza, Aqib Ilyas, Nadeem Khan-lll, Sufyan Mehmood(C), Asif Khan-III, Syed Muzamil, Aqil Khan, Fawad Ali-I, Fayyaz Butt.

AZA vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Adeel Ahmad Shafique (1 match, 40 runs, Strike Rate: 133.33)

Shafique was decent with the bat in the last game, amassing 40 runs at a strike rate of 133.33. He's a quality batter who could play a big knock here.

Top Batter pick

Nadeem Khan-lll (1 match, 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 4.75)

Khan could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. He picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in the opening game.

Top All-rounder pick

Mansoor Ali (1 match, 50 runs, Strike Rate: 106.38)

Ali is a marvelous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball. He scored 50 in the previous game at a strike rate of 106.38.

Top Bowler pick

Aqil Khan (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.00)

Khan is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs. He picked up three wickets in the last game at an economy rate of 3.00.

AZA vs BOB match captain and vice-captain choices

Mansoor Ali

Ali is a hard-hitting batting all-rounder who can score big and take the game away from the opposition. He scored 50 runs in the previous game at a strike rate of 106.38.

Nadeem Khan-lll

Khan is an excellent contender for captaincy. He picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in the opening game.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AZA vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Aqil Khan 3 wickets in 1 match

Nadeem Khan-lll 3 wickets in 1 match

Fayyaz Butt 2 wickets in 1 match

Mansoor Ali 50 runs in 1 match

Adeel Ahmad Shafique 40 runs in 1 match

AZA vs BOB match expert tips

Aqil Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice considering his recent form.

AZA vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Head-to-Head League

AZA vs BOB Dream11 Prediction - Oman D20

AZA vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Aqeel Muhammad

Batters: Rao Waqar Ahmed, Hammad Mirza, Nadeem Khan-lll

All-rounders: Asif Khan-III, Rana Naeem, Mansoor Ali

Bowlers: Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Aqil Khan

AZA vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 5, Grand League

AZA vs BOB Dream11 Prediction - Oman D20

AZA vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Adeel Ahmad Shafique

Batters: Rao Waqar Ahmed, Hammad Mirza, Nadeem Khan-lll, Muhammad Waqas I

All-rounders: Asif Khan-III, Rana Naeem, Mansoor Ali, Sufyan Mehmood

Bowlers: Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammed, Aqil Khan.

