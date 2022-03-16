AZA vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Oman D10 League, Match 15

Azaiba XI (AZA) will lock horns with Darsait Titans (DAT) in the 15th match of the Oman D10 League at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Wednesday.
Azaiba XI have had a decent start to their Oman D10 League campaign, winning two out of their three games. They are currently fifth in the standings, having defeated the Ghubrah Giants by nine runs in their last match. The Darsait Titans, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, losing all three of their Oman D10 League matches. They fell to a 49-run defeat against Amerat Royals in their last fixture.
AZA vs DAT Probable Playing 11 Today
AZA XI
Akmal Shahzad (WK), Sami Al Balushi (C), Jibran Yousuf, Arsalan Bashir, Waseem Akhtar, Haythim Bahar, Mudassar Iqbal, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Khalid Rasheed, Imran Muhammad, Rao Waqar Ahmed.
DAT XI
Khurram Khan (WK), Ikram Sadaat, Amanpreet Sirah, Imran Rijvi Mohammad, Ubaid Ullah, Khawar Ali, Ikram Sadaat (C), Zeeshan Maqsood, Yagnik Ashwin Pandya, Joshin Vincent, Sachin Kumar Jagra.
Match Details
AZA vs DAT, Match 15, Oman D10 League
Date and Time: 16th March 2022, 09:00 PM IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.
Pitch Report
The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is an absolute belter. With the ball coming easily onto the bat, the batters will enjoy playing shots on the up. However, the bowlers could struggle as there is minimal help for them. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 137 runs.
Today’s AZA vs DAT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Khurram Khan: Khan has scored 59 runs in three outings for the Darsait Titans. He could be a crucial pick for Wednesday's contest.
Batters
Amanpreet Sirah: Sirah has scalped four wickets in three matches and is yet to contribute with the bat in the Oman D10 League.
Arsalan Bashir: Bashir is Azaiba XI's top run-scorer in the Oman D10 with 152 runs in three matches.
All-rounders
Zeeshan Maqsood: Maqsood impressed with his batting in the only match he played in the Oman D10 League, scoring a crucial 54-run knock.
Waseem Akhtar: Akhtar is a quality all-rounder who has scalped four wickets in three matches.
Bowlers
Ubaid Ullah: Ullah has scored 66 runs while also taking four wickets in three matches. His all-round ability makes him a must-have pick in your fantasy team.
Khalid Rasheed: Rasheed hasn't performed up to expectations so far, but could be an important pick for Wednesday's clash. He has managed to pick up just one wicket in three matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in AZA vs DAT Dream11 prediction team
Arsalan Bashir (AZA) - 272 points
Amanpreet Sirah (DAT) - 243 points
Ubaid Ullah (DAT) - 238 points
Waseem Akhtar (AZA) - 166 points
Khurram Khan (DAT) - 119 points
Important Stats for AZA vs DAT Dream11 prediction team
Arsalan Bashir: 152 runs in 3 matches
Amanpreet Sirah: 5 wickets in 3 matches
Ubaid Ullah: 66 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches
Waseem Akhtar: 4 wickets in 3 matches
Khurram Khan: 59 runs in 3 matches
AZA vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D10 League)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khurram Khan, Amanpreet Sirah, Arsalan Bashir, Jibran Yousuf, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Waseem Akhtar, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Ubaid Ullah, Khalid Rasheed, Joshin Vincent.
Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Waseem Akhtar.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akmal Shahzad, Amanpreet Sirah, Arsalan Bashir, Ikram Sadaat, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Waseem Akhtar, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Ubaid Ullah, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Joshin Vincent.
Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Khawar Ali.