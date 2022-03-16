AZA vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Oman D10 League, Match 15

Azaiba XI (AZA) will lock horns with Darsait Titans (DAT) in the 15th match of the Oman D10 League at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Wednesday.

Azaiba XI have had a decent start to their Oman D10 League campaign, winning two out of their three games. They are currently fifth in the standings, having defeated the Ghubrah Giants by nine runs in their last match. The Darsait Titans, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, losing all three of their Oman D10 League matches. They fell to a 49-run defeat against Amerat Royals in their last fixture.

AZA vs DAT Probable Playing 11 Today

AZA XI

Akmal Shahzad (WK), Sami Al Balushi (C), Jibran Yousuf, Arsalan Bashir, Waseem Akhtar, Haythim Bahar, Mudassar Iqbal, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Khalid Rasheed, Imran Muhammad, Rao Waqar Ahmed.

DAT XI

Khurram Khan (WK), Ikram Sadaat, Amanpreet Sirah, Imran Rijvi Mohammad, Ubaid Ullah, Khawar Ali, Ikram Sadaat (C), Zeeshan Maqsood, Yagnik Ashwin Pandya, Joshin Vincent, Sachin Kumar Jagra.

Match Details

AZA vs DAT, Match 15, Oman D10 League

Date and Time: 16th March 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is an absolute belter. With the ball coming easily onto the bat, the batters will enjoy playing shots on the up. However, the bowlers could struggle as there is minimal help for them. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 137 runs.

Today’s AZA vs DAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Khurram Khan: Khan has scored 59 runs in three outings for the Darsait Titans. He could be a crucial pick for Wednesday's contest.

Batters

Amanpreet Sirah: Sirah has scalped four wickets in three matches and is yet to contribute with the bat in the Oman D10 League.

Arsalan Bashir: Bashir is Azaiba XI's top run-scorer in the Oman D10 with 152 runs in three matches.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood: Maqsood impressed with his batting in the only match he played in the Oman D10 League, scoring a crucial 54-run knock.

Waseem Akhtar: Akhtar is a quality all-rounder who has scalped four wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Ubaid Ullah: Ullah has scored 66 runs while also taking four wickets in three matches. His all-round ability makes him a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Khalid Rasheed: Rasheed hasn't performed up to expectations so far, but could be an important pick for Wednesday's clash. He has managed to pick up just one wicket in three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in AZA vs DAT Dream11 prediction team

Arsalan Bashir (AZA) - 272 points

Amanpreet Sirah (DAT) - 243 points

Ubaid Ullah (DAT) - 238 points

Waseem Akhtar (AZA) - 166 points

Khurram Khan (DAT) - 119 points

Important Stats for AZA vs DAT Dream11 prediction team

Arsalan Bashir: 152 runs in 3 matches

Amanpreet Sirah: 5 wickets in 3 matches

Ubaid Ullah: 66 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches

Waseem Akhtar: 4 wickets in 3 matches

Khurram Khan: 59 runs in 3 matches

AZA vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D10 League)

AZA vs DAT Dream11 Prediction - Oman D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khurram Khan, Amanpreet Sirah, Arsalan Bashir, Jibran Yousuf, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Waseem Akhtar, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Ubaid Ullah, Khalid Rasheed, Joshin Vincent.

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Waseem Akhtar.

AZA vs DAT Dream11 Prediction - Oman D10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akmal Shahzad, Amanpreet Sirah, Arsalan Bashir, Ikram Sadaat, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Waseem Akhtar, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Ubaid Ullah, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Joshin Vincent.

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Khawar Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar