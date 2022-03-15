AZA vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 11

Azaiba XI (AZA) will take on the Ghubrah Giants (GGI) in the eleventh match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday.

After losing their first game of the season, Azaiba XI fell to defeat the Khuwair Warriors by 11 runs in their second close game, gaining much-needed momentum. Meanwhile, the Ghubrah Giants are coming off a 36-run loss to the Ruwi Rangers and will try to get back on track with a victory here.

AZA vs GGI Probable Playing 11 Today

AZA XI

Akmal Shahzad (wk), Jibran Yousuf, Arsalan Bashir, Haythim Bahar, Waseem Akhtar, Rao Waqar, Jasim Illahi, Asif Al Balushi, Imran Muhammed, Khalid Rasheed, Mudassar Iqbal

GGI XI

Pranav Mehta (wk), Azmat Ullah, Dean Foxcroft, Abdullah Faizan, Shehbaz Nasar, Eameen Habib, Kashif Ali-I, Sanjaya Ravindra, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Moshin Qureshi, Aqil Khan

Match Details

AZA vs GGI, Oman D10 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 15th March 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Stadium track appears to be a batting paradise, with high scores being fairly common. However, pacers will enjoy the new ball's swing while the batters will enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat under the lights.

Today’s AZA vs GGI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Pranav Mehta: He is a fantastic wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has only scored 15 runs in the last two matches but is expected to play a big knock today.

Batter

Arsalan Bashir: He is a classy batter who has been in fabulous touch in the Oman D10, having amassed 116 runs in just two games at an average of 2116. He is a must-have in your AZA vs GGI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kashif ALI-II: Kashif began his Oman D10 campaign in terrific style, picking up three wickets and scoring 81 in the first two matches. Given Kashif's all-around value to GGI's side, he is worth a fantasy pick based on his all-round skill set.

Bowlers

Moshin Qureshi: Moshin is a genuine wicket-taker for his side. He took two wickets in the first match at an economy rate of 6.50 and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in AZA vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Imran Muhammed (AZA)

Ghazanfar Iqbal (GGI)

Rao Waqar Ahmed (AZA)

Important stats for AZA vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Kashif Ali - 81 runs in two games; batting average: 81.00

Waseem Akhtar - Three wickets in two games; bowling average: 12.33

Jibran Yousef - 39 runs in two games; batting average: 19.50

AZA vs GGI Dream11 Prediction

AZA vs GGI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pranav Mehta, Dean Foxcroft, Arsalan Bashir, Jibran Yousuf, Waseem Akhtar, Rao Waqar, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Kashif Ali-I, Khalid Rasheed, Aqil Khan, Moshin Qureshi

Captain: Kashif Ali-I Vice-captain: Rao Waqar

AZA vs GGI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pranav Mehta, Dean Foxcroft, Arsalan Bashir, Abdullah Faizan, Waseem Akhtar, Rao Waqar, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Kashif Ali-I, Jasim Illahi, Khalid Rasheed, Moshin Qureshi

Captain: Kashif Ali-I Vice-captain: Waseem Akhtar

Edited by Ritwik Kumar