AZA vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20

Azaiba XI will take on the Ghubrah Giants in the 11th match of Oman D20 on Sunday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Turf 1, Oman.

Azaiba XI have played two matches so far in the tournament and registered two big defeats. They are currently at the bottom spot of the points table. The Asif Al Balushi-led side will be aiming to turn the tables and this match offers the perfect opportunity to mount a comeback.

The Ghubrah Giants, on the other hand, have won one match and lost another encounter. They are currently reeling at the seventh spot. As the tournament progresses to the business end, they will need to add some wins to stay alive in the competition.

AZA vs GGI Probable Playing XIs

Azaiba XI

Asif Al Balushi (c), Akmal Shahzad (wk), Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Rao Wagar Ahmed, Arsalan Bashir, Mohammed Asghar Safi Shaikh, Khalid Rasheed, Hammad Mirza, Waseem Akhtar, Imran Muhammed, Haythim Bahar

Ghubrah Giants

Ahmed Khan(c), Pranav Mehta(wk), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Aqil Khan, Abid Ali, Shehbaz Nasar, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Rashad Balushi, Moshin Qureshi, Imran Latif, Abdullah Faizan

Match Details

Match: Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants, Match 11, Oman D20.

Date and Time: December 26th, 2021, Sunday; 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Turf 1, Oman.

Pitch Report

The wicket is assisting the batters a lot in the initial overs. However, as the innings progresses, we can expect slow bowlers to dominate the proceedings. Scores above 180 will be tough for chasing sides. It could be challenging for pacers to contain runs in death overs.

Today's AZA vs GGI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Azmat Ullah Qazi: Azmat Ullah Qazi will be batting in the top and middle-order for his side in this encounter. He has smacked a total of 55 runs in two innings and is looking in good touch so far.

Batters

Arsalan Bashir: Arsalan Bashir has scored 53 runs in two innings so far and is keen to convert his scores into bigger ones. With the wicket assisting the batters a lot, he would be aiming for a bigger score.

Hammad Mirza: Hammad Mirza has so far scored 183 runs in his 11 match T20 career. Though he couldn't do much in the ongoing tournament, he would be expecting to do something special in this game.

All-rounders

Imran Latif: Latif has scored 36 runs and picked up two wickets so far in the two innings he has played so far. With him getting chances with both bat and ball, he would be keen to give his side top-notch performances.

Haythim Bahar: Haythim Bahar has so far scored 24 runs in two innings. Though he failed to do well with the ball, he will be aiming for wickets in this encounter with his four-over spell.

Bowlers

Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali: Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali is one of the strike bowlers for his team and he has picked up three wickets so far in two innings. His bowling will be important for his side to start well in this game.

Ahmed Khan: Ahmed Khan has been economical with the ball and has picked up three wickets in two innings so far. He will be his captain’s, go-to man.

Five best players to pick in AZA vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Imran Latif (GGI) - 128 Points

Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali (AZA) - 110 Points

Arsalan Bashir (AZA) - 98 Points

Imran Muhammad (AZA) - 76 Points

Azmat Ullah Qazi (GGI) - 74 Points

AZA vs GGI Dream11 Prediction Today (Match 11)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azmat Ullah Qazi, Hammad Mirza, Abid Ali, Arsalan Bashir, Waseem Akhtar, Imran Latif, Ahmed Khan, Aqil Khan, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammad, Moshin Qureshi.

Captain: Imran Latif. Vice-Captain: Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akmal Shahzad, Pranav Mehta, Hammad Mirza, Abdullah Faizan, Arsalan Bashir, Haythim Bahar, Imran Latif, Ahmed Khan, Aqil Khan, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammad.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Arsalan Bashir. Vice-Captain: Hammad Mirza.

Edited by Parimal