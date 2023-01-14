AZA vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 10

The 10th match of the Oman D20 will see Azaiba XI (AZA) squaring off against the Ghubrah Giants (GGI) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Saturday, January 14.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AZA vs GGI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams performed well in their opening matches. Azaiba XI have won one of their last two matches. The Ghubrah Giants, too, have won one of their last two matches in the tournament.

The Ghubrah Giants will give it their all to win the match, but Azaiba XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

AZA vs GGI Match Details

The 10th match of the Oman D20 will be played on January 14 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat.

The game is set to take place at 8:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AZA vs GGI, Match 10

Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Darsait Titans and Amerat Royals, where a total of 345 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

AZA vs GGI Form Guide

AZA - L W

GGI - L W

AZA vs GGI Probable Playing XI

AZA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Fayyaz Butt, Aqil Khan, Asif Khan, Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Fawad Ali, Hammad Ifraq, Hammad Mirza, Imran Ali, Nadeem Khan, Shubo Pal, Sufyan Mehmood .

GGI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Arun Dev (wk), Gowtham Sagar, Imran Mohammed, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Manikandan Govindarajan, Muhammad Raheem, Muhammed Waqas, Prabhakaran Kannan , Saishiv Narayan, Tanuj Sivakumar, Yashas GL.

AZA vs GGI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Yousuf

S Yousuf is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Muhammad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Narayan

S Narayan and N Kalady are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Haider played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Ali

K Natarajan and M Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Naeem is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Kannan and S Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Yashas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AZA vs GGI match captain and vice-captain choices

K Natarajan

K Natarajan will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. Natarajan has smashed 18 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

M Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ali as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 76 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for AZA vs GGI, Match 10

M Ali

K Natarajan

R Naeem

P Kannan

S Ahmed

Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Muhammad.

Batters: S Narayan, N Kalady, U Haider.

All-rounders: M Ali, R Naeem, P Kannan, G Sagar.

Bowlers: S Ahmed, P Kannan, J Illahi.

Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Yousuf.

Batters: S Narayan, M Waqas-I, M Waqas.

All-rounders: M Ali, R Naeem, P Kannan, W Akhtar.

Bowlers: S Ahmed, P Kannan, G Yashas.

