AZA vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 9

Azaiba XI will take on the Khuwair Warriors in the ninth match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Monday.

Azaiba XI and Khuwair Warriors both struggled to get off to a good start in the tournament. Azaiba XI were defeated by Amerat Royals by 58 runs in their second game, while Khuwair Warriors were defeated by Ghubrah Giant by eight wickets. Both teams will be eager to win their first game so this match-up will be crucial.

AZA vs KHW Probable Playing 11 Today

AZA XI

Akmal Shahzad (wk), Jibran Yousuf, Arsalan Bashir, Haythim Bahar, Usman Haider, Waseem Akhtar, Rao Waqar, Jasim Illahi, Asif Al Balushi, Imran Muhammed, Khalid Rasheed

KHW XI

Aamir Kaleem (c), Arjun Dhiman, Azam Ali, Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan (wk), Danish Mohammad, Amir Ali, Muqeet Ahmed, Bilal Asim, Afzal Khan, Saajed Ahmed, Muzahir Raja

Match Details

AZA vs KHW, Oman D10 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 14th March 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Stadium has traditionally been a good batting surface. Batters generally have the upper hand over bowlers. Batting first is the better option, as the average first-innings score at the venue is 90 runs.

Today’s AZA vs KHW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuttiraja Karuth: Karuth is a young talent who has yet to be given the needed opportunity. After getting off to a good start in the first match but failing to convert it into a big score, he will look to set things straight in this game.

Batter

Arsalan Bashir: Arsalan scored 62 runs in his last outing while presenting a terrific innings at a strike rate of 167.57, including seven fours and two sixes. He is a must-have in your AZA vs KHW Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Aamir Kaleem: Kaleem had a great outing in his previous game, scoring some valuable runs in the top order and taking one wicket. Given Kaleem's all-around value to Khuwair's side, he is worth a fantasy pick based on his all-round skill set.

Bowlers

Muzahir Raza: Raza was in good form with the ball in the first game, picking up two wickets at an average of 8.50. He could be a good addition to your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in AZA vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

Afzal Khan (KHW)

Waseem Akhtar (AZA)

Khalid Rasheed (AZA)

Important stats for AZA vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

Arjun Dhiman - 10 runs and two wickets in two games

Danish Mohammad - 41 runs and one wicket in two games

Syed Amir Ali - 5 runs and three wickets in two games

AZA vs KHW Dream11 Prediction

AZA vs KHW Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan, Azam Ali, Usman Haider, Arsalan Bashir, Aamir Kaleem, Arjun Dhiman, Danish Mohammad, Amir Ali, Muzahir Raja, Asif Al Balushi, Khalid Rasheed

Captain: Amir Ali Vice-captain: Aamir Kaleem

AZA vs KHW Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan, Usman Haider, Arsalan Bashir, A Khan, Aamir Kaleem, Rao Waqar, Danish Mohammad, Muzahir Raja, Jasim Illahi, Khalid Rasheed

Captain: Rao Waqar Vice-captain: Aamir Kaleem

