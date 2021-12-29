AZA vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021, Match 18

Azaiba XI (AZA) will take on Khuwair Warriors (KHW) in the 18th match of the Oman D20 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday.

Azaiba XI shook off their disappointment of three consecutive losses by registering their first win of the Oman D20 2021 recently. They chased down 156 against Bousher Busters and will be eager to extend their winning momentum. The Khuwair Warriors, meanwhile, have struggled in recent games. They lost their last two matches against Ghubrah Giants and Ruwi Rangers. The Warriors' bowling unit needs to step up against Azaiba.

AZA vs KHW Probable Playing 11 Today

AZA XI

Mohammad Asghar Safi Shaikh, Akmal Shahzad, Arsalan Bashir (wk), Asif Ali Balushi (c), Waseem Akhtar, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Khalid Rasheed, Imran Muhammad, Hammad Mirza, Haythim Bahar, Basem Ali Balushi

KHW XI

Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamir Kaleem (c), Danish Mohammad, Syed Amir Ali, Kuttiraja Karuthapandian Shanmugrajan (wk), Sean Nowak, Muzahir Raza, Sajeed Ahmed, Aqib Javeed, Bilal Asim, Azam Ali

Match Details

AZA vs KHW, Oman D20 2021, Match 18

Date and Time: 29th December, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman is a balanced one. But spinners could dominate proceedings, with a score of around 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s AZA vs KHW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Shahzad could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He can contribute with runs on a consistent basis and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Z Siddiqui has scored 60 runs over the last two matches and will be looking to play a big knock today. With 185 runs from five matches, he’s currently the second highest run-scorer in the Oman D20 2021.

H Mirza was in top form in the last game, playing one of the best knocks in the competition. He smacked 88 runs off 44 deliveries, with his innings containing two fours and seven sixes.

All-rounders

A Kaleem is a fantastic all-rounder who can help you fetch a lot of fantasy points. He has scored 52 runs and picked up two wickets over the last two matches and can be an excellent captaincy choice for this fixture.

M Raza is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He’s the leading wicket-taker in the Oman D20 2021, having picked up 11 scalps in five games.

Bowler

D Mohammad has picked up five wickets in the last two games and will be looking to add more scalps to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in AZA vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

A Kaleem (KHW) – 372 points

M Raza (KHW) – 364 points

Z Siddiqui (KHW) – 282 points

D Mohammad (KHW) - 256 points

I Muhammed (AZA) – 218 points

Important stats for AZA vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

A Kaleem: 151 runs and 3 wickets

M Raza: 11 wickets

Z Siddiqui: 185 runs

AZA vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D20 2021)

AZA vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Oman D20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Shahzad, Z Siddiqui, S Nowak, A Bashir, H Mirza, A Kaleem, M Raza, D Mohammad, I Muhammed, R Waqar Ahmed, A Javeed

Captain: A Kaleem. Vice-captain: M Raza.

AZA vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Oman D20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Shahzad, S Amir Ali, Z Siddiqui, S Nowak, A Bashir, H Mirza, A Kaleem, M Raza, D Mohammad, I Muhammed, A Javeed

Captain: Z Siddiqui. Vice-captain: D Mohammed

Edited by Samya Majumdar