AZA vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022 Match 26

Azaiba XI will take on Khuwair Warriors in match number 26 of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Friday, October 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AZA vs KHW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Azaiba XI have had an up and down season so far. They have won and lost alternate matches and as a result, they have three wins and as many losses.

Khuwair Warriors, on the other hand, had a poor start as they had two losses and a tie in their first three encounters. However, they have won their last three games and seem to have got good momentum.

AZA vs KHW, Match Details

The 26th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 between Azaiba XI and Khuwair Warriors will be played on October 26th 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The game is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: AZA vs KHW

Date & Time: October 26, 2022, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is usually a good one to bat on and teams have scored big. However, the spinners usually do well at this venue and hence, they could get some assistance.

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams bowling first: 16

AZA vs KHW Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Azaiba XI: L, W, L, W, L

Khuwair Warriors: W, W, W, L, L

AZA vs KHW Probable Playing 11 today

Azaiba XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Azaiba XI Probable Playing XI: Aqeel Muhammad (wk), Sufyan Yousuf, Haythim Bahar, Mansoor Ali, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Hammal Abdul Wahab, Saheem Bashir, Shezad Ikhtiyar, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Asif Al Balushi, and Mehedi Hassan.

Khuwair Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Khuwair Warriors Probable Playing XI: Muzaffar Shiralkar (wk), Arsalan Bashir, Sean Nowak, Danish Mohammad, Adeel Abbas-I, Aamir Kaleem, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Usama Aqeel Ahmad, Asim Kamal, Mohammad Arafat-I, and Aditya Gurumukhi Parag.

Today’s AZA vs KHW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sufyan Yousuf (6 matches, 28 runs, 8 catches, 3 stumpings)

Sufyan Yousuf has batted just three times and has scored 28 runs. He has taken eight catches and has three stumpings to his name as well.

Top Batter Pick

Arsalan Bashir (6 matches, 132 runs)

Arsalan Bashir has been in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 132 runs in six innings and has a strike-rate of 157.14. He has hit 11 sixes so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Asim Kamal (6 matches, 6 wickets)

Asim Kamal hasn't fired with the bat but he has bowled really well. He has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 8.63 in this competition.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Arafat-I (6 matches, 5 wickets)

Mohammad Arafat-I has been amongst the wickets in this tournament. He has picked up five scalps from 10.3 overs that he has bowled across six games.

AZA vs KHW match captain and vice-captain choices

Aamir Kaleem (6 matches, 156 runs, 12 wickets)

Aamir Kaleem has been outstanding with both bat and ball. He has scored 156 runs, which is the second-most in this tournament so far, and has a strike rate of 177.27. He is at the top of the wicket charts and has returned with 12 wickets at an economy of 7.83.

Mansoor Ali (6 matches, 113 runs, 6 wickets)

Mansoor Ali is in superb all-round form. He has amassed 113 runs while striking at 132.94 and has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.21 in this tournament.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AZA vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Aamir Kaleem 156 runs & 12 wickets in 6 matches Mansoor Ali 113 runs & 6 wickets in 6 matches Asim Kamal 6 wickets in 6 matches Arsalan Bashir 132 runs in 6 matches Mohammad Arafat-I 5 wickets in 6 matches

AZA vs KHW match expert tips

All-rounders and top-order batters will be vital picks in this game. Thus, the likes of Mansoor Ali, Arsalan Bashir, and Aamir Kaleem from KHW and Rao Waqar Ahmed and Haythim Bahar from AZA could be the ones to watch out for.

AZA vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Azaiba XI vs Khuwair Warriors - Oman D10 League 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Sufyan Yousuf

Batters: Haythim Bahar, Mansoor Ali, Arsalan Bashir

All-rounders: Rao Waqar Ahmed, Aamir Kaleem, Asim Kamal, Zeeshan Siddiqui

Bowlers: Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Mehedi Hassan, Mohammad Arafat-I

AZA vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Azaiba XI vs Khuwair Warriors - Oman D10 League 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Sufyan Yousuf

Batters: Haythim Bahar, Mansoor Ali, Arsalan Bashir, Sean Nowak

All-rounders: Rao Waqar Ahmed, Aamir Kaleem, Asim Kamal

Bowlers: Asif Al Balushi, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Mohammad Arafat-I

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes