AZA vs QUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 15

Azaiba XI will be up against Qurum Thunders in the 15th match of the Oman D20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman on Monday, January 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AZA vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Azaiba XI have won one out of their three matches and are seventh in the points table. They lost their last encounter against Ghubrah Giants by five runs.

Qurum Thunders, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are third in the points table. They won their last match against Khuwair Warriors by nine wickets.

AZA vs QUT Match Details

The 15th match of the Oman D20 will be played on Jan 16 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. The match is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AZA vs QUT, Oman D20, Match 15

Date and Time: 16 January 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

AZA vs QUT Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

The last three out of five matches played here have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 170

Average second-innings score: 165

AZA vs QUT Form Guide (Last match)

Azaiba XI: L

Qurum Thunders: W

AZA vs QUT probable playing 11s for today’s match

AZA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

AZA Probable Playing 11

Mehedi Hassan, Shezad Ikhtiyar, Rao Waqar Ahmed(C), Haythim Bahar, Usman Haider, Rana Naeem, Yasir Dur, Waseem Akhtar, Akmal Shahzad, Sagheer Ahmed, Muhammad Waqas I.

QUT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

QUT Probable Playing 11

Suraj Kumar, Kashyap Prajapati, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Ayan Khan, S Goud(C), Ashish Odedara, M Ansari, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Samay Shrivastava, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Akash Mohite.

AZA vs QUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Aqeel Muhammad (3 matches, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 71.15)

Adeel is a terrific player who will be expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 40 runs in three matches at a strike-rate of 71.15.

Top Batter pick

KashyapKumar Prajapati (3 matches, 101 runs, Strike Rate: 157.81)

Prajapati has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Qurum Thunders in this tournament. He has scored 101 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 157.81.

Top All-rounder pick

Mansoor Ali (3 matches, 112 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 108.74 and Economy Rate: 9.14)

Mansoor is a marvelous batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball in crucial stages. He has scored 112 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 108.74, while also picking up two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Aiyappa Chonira Rathan (3 matches, 5 wickets and 87 runs, Economy Rate: 7.88 and Strike Rate: 126.09)

Aiyappa is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, and his attacking batting style makes him an excellent choice for today's game. He has picked up five wickets while scoring 87 runs in three matches.

AZA vs QUT match captain and vice-captain choices

Aiyappa Chonira Rathan

Aiyappa has picked up five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 7.88, while also scoring 87 runs. He is a no-brainer captaincy choice in this game.

Mansoor Ali

Mansoor is an excellent contender for captaincy choice. He has scored 112 runs while picking up two wickets in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AZA vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Aiyappa Chonira Rathan: 5 wickets and 87 runs in 3 matches

Munis Ansari: 7 wickets in 3 matches

Mansoor Ali: 2 wickets and 112 runs in 3 matches

Sagheer Ahmed: 6 wickets in 3 matches

Aiyappa Chonira Rathan: 101 runs in 3 matches

AZA vs QUT match expert tips

Aiyappa Chonira Rathan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form. Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this AZA vs QUT match, click here!

AZA vs QUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head-to-Head League

AZA vs QUT Dream11 Prediction - Oman D20

AZA vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sufyan Yousuf, Aqeel Muhammad.

Batters: Muhammad Waqas I, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Shoaib Khan.

All-rounders: Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Mansoor Ali.

Bowlers: Sagheer Ahmed, Munis Ansari, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan.

AZA vs QUT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

AZA vs QUT Dream11 Prediction - Oman D20

AZA vs QUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Suraj Kumar, Aqeel Muhammad.

Batters: Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Waqas I.

All-rounders: Ayan Khan, Rana Naeem, Mansoor Ali.

Bowlers: Sagheer Ahmed, Munis Ansari, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan.

