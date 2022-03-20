AZA vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 28

Azaiba XI will take on Ruwi Rangers XI in the 28th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Sunday.

Azaiba XI have had a topsy-turvy campaign and have struggled with consistency. They've played six matches, winning and losing thrice each. They are currently fifth in the standings.

Ruwi Rangers XI, on the other hand, have been in excellent form. They have won five of their six matches so far and are currently at the top of the points table. They would love to carry on with the same winning momentum.

AZA vs RUR Probable Playing 11 Today

AZA XI

Akmal Shahzad (wk), Aqeel Muhammad, Arsalan Bashir, Haythim Bahar, J Illahi Nasir Ali, Usman Haider, W Akhtar, Asif Al Balushi (c), Khalid Rasheed, Imran Muhammed, Rao Waqar

RUR XI

Sanuth Ibrahim (c), Hanan Riznan, Shafqat Ullah, Khalid Kail, Mohamed Usmani (wk), Wasim Ali, Mohammed Naseem Khushi, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Hasnain Ali, Mohit Patel, Kaleemullah

Match Details

AZA vs RUR, Oman D10 League 2022, Match 28

Date and Time: March 20, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

Spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today’s AZA vs RUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Shahzad could prove to be a smart choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He hasn't been in the best of form with the bat but will back himself to succeed here.

Batters

A Bashir has done a remarkable job in the competition. He has scored 259 runs in six matches at an average of 51 and has already made three half-centuries. He could prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your AZA vs RUR Dream11 fantasy team.

K Kail is the top-scorer for the Ruwi Rangers in the Oman D10 League. He has amassed 196 runs at an average of 39 and has a strike rate of more than 200.

All-rounders

S Ibrahim has been bowling superbly and is the pick among the bowlers. He has scalped nine wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 9.45. He has also scored 82 runs and can be a great captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

K Rasheed has done a great job with the ball in hand. He has taken seven wickets in six matches at an average of 14.57. He is the leading wicket-taker for Azaiba XI.

Top 5 best players to pick in AZA vs RUR Dream11 prediction team

A Bashir (AZA) – 459 points

S Ibrahim (RUR) – 415 points

K Kail (RUR) – 354 points

H Ali (RUR) – 310 points

J Ramanandi (RUR) – 303 points

Important stats for AZA vs RUR Dream11 prediction team

A Bashir: 259 runs

S Ibrahim: 82 runs and nine wickets

K Kail: 196 runs

K Rasheed: 7 wickets

AZA vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Today

AZA vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Shahzad, A Bashir, K Kail, S Ullah, H Bahar, S Ibrahim, J Ramanandi, R Waqar Ahmed, H Ali, K Rasheed, I Muhammad

Captain: A Bashir, Vice-Captain: S Ibrahim

AZA vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Shahzad, A Bashir, K Kail, S Ullah, H Bahar, S Ibrahim, J Ramanandi, W Ali, H Ali, K Rasheed, I Muhammad

Captain: K Kail, Vice-Captain: H Ali.

