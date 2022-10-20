AZA vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the Oman D10 League, Match 22

Azaiba XI (AZA) will take on Ruwi Rangers (RUR) in the 22nd match of the Oman D10 League at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday, October 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the AZA vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Both teams have won three of their five games this season. The Ruwi Rangers defeated the Ghubrah Giants by 17 runs in their previous game and are on a two-match winning streak that they will look to extend to three games. Mehran Khan, Khalid Kail, and Naseem Khush have been performing consistently well.

Azaiba XI won their previous game against Amerat Royals before losing to Qurum Thunders.

AZA vs RUR Match Details

The 22nd match of the Oman D10 League will be played on October 20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to start at 8:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AZA vs RUR, Oman D10 League, Match 22

Date and Time: October 20, 2022, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Oman

AZA vs RUR Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground pitch is well-balanced, with something in it for both bowlers and batters. The ball could move slightly at the start of the innings, so strikers have to be patient while hitting their shots. A total of 105 could be considered a par score.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 101

Average second innings score: 94

AZA vs RUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

AZA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

AZA Probable Playing 11

Jasim Illahi, Asif Al Balushi (c), Rao Wagar, Saheem Bashir, Hammal Abdul Wahab, Aqeel Muhammad, Haythim Bahar, Yasir Dur, Mansoor Ali, Mehedi Hassan, Sufyan Yousuf (wk).

RUR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

RUR Probable Playing 11

Hannan Rizwan (wk), Hasnain Ul Wahab, Mehran Khan, Wasim Ali, Khalid Kail, Naseem Khushi (c), Hassnain Ali, Imran Alam, Kaleemullah, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui, Mohammed Rafi

AZA vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammed Kushi (63 runs in 5 matches, Average: 12.06)

Kushi has scored 63 runs at an average of 12.06 in his last five appearances, making him an excellent option from the wicket-keeper's position.

Top Batter Pick

Mansoor Ali (99 runs & 8 wickets in 5 matches)

He has performed brilliantly with both the bat and the ball so far in the competition, scoring 99 runs at an average of 33.00 in five games. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mehran Khan (7 runs & seven wickets in 5 matches)

He has been outstanding with the ball in the tournament so far, picking up seven wickets while being economical in five games, making him an excellent fantasy pick in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Hasnain Ali (31 & 4 wickets in five matches; Average: 13.33)

Hasnain is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to swing the ball on both sides. He has scalped four wickets at an average of 13.33 in five games.

AZA vs RUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sagheer Ahmed

He has picked up seven wickets at an average of 5.85 in six games and is the tournament's second-leading wicket-taker. Given his pace and accuracy, he will be an excellent choice for the captaincy and will rack up a lot of points in this game.

Mohammed Rafi

He has done well with the ball for his side. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 10.40 in five games, making him a strong candidate for the vice-captaincy role in your AZA vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for AZA vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mehran Khan 6 wickets in 5 matches Mohammed Rafi 5 wickets in 4 matches Waseem Akhter 72 runs in 4 matches Khalid Kail 81 runs in 5 matches Sagheer Ahmed 7 wickets in 5 matches

AZA vs RUR match expert tips

Mansoor Khan is a top-quality all-rounder for his side. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.88 in just five matches and has scored 99 runs. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your AZA vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy side.

AZA vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head to Head League

AZA vs RUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Sufyan Yousuf

Batters: Haythim Bahar, Mansoor Ali, Khalid Kail

All-rounders: Wasim Ali, Waqar Ahmed, Mehran Khan

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, Hassnain Ali, Mohammed Rafi, Nasir Ali

AZA vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

AZA vs RUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sufyan Yousuf

Batters: Hannan Rizwan, Mansoor Ali, Khalid Kail

All-rounders: Wasim Ali, Waqar Ahmed, Mehran Khan

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, Hassnain Ali, Mohammed Rafi, Nasir Ali

