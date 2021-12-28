AZA vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021, Match 17

Azaiba XI (AZA) will take on Bousher Busters (BOB) in the 17th match of the Oman D20 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday.
Azaiba XI have had a torrid start to their Oman D20 2021 campaign. They have lost three games in a row and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Bousher Busters haven't done a lot better either. They have one win, two losses and one no-result to their name so far.
AZA vs BOB Probable Playing 11 today
Azaiba XI: Akmal Shahzad (wk), Mohammed Asghar Safi, Waseem Akhtar, Usman Haider, Hammad Mirza, Arsalan Bashir, Jibran Yousuf, Khalid Rasheed, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammed, Rao Waqar Ahmed
Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf-I (wk), Shahbaz Shah, Hammad Ifraq, Adnan Sulehri, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Asif Khan-III, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali-I, Mehedi Hasan-I
Match Details
AZA vs BOB, Oman D20 2021, 17th Match
Date & Time: December 28th 2021, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a good one to bat on. But the track will assist the spinners and the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.
Today’s AZA vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Abdul Rauf-I has been in solid touch with the bat in the Oman D20 2021, scoring 130 runs in three Oman D20 2021 innings.
Batter
Arsalan Bashir has accumulated 111 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 124.72.
All-rounder
Ajay Lalcheta has been in fine form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 57 runs and taken five wickets.
Bowler
Bilal Shah has been consistent with the ball, picking up five wickets in the Oman D20 2021.
Top 5 best players to pick in AZA vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team
Ajay Lalcheta (BOB): 252 points
Abdul Rauf-I (BOB): 212 points
Sufyan Mehmood (BOB): 199 points
Arsalan Bashir (AZA): 182 points
Akmal Shahzad (AZA): 143 points
Important stats for AZA vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team
Ajay Lalcheta: 57 runs & 5 wickets
Sufyan Mehmood: 31 runs & 5 wickets
Abdul Rauf-I: 130 runs
Arsalan Bashir: 111 runs
Khalid Rasheed: 3 wickets
AZA vs BOB Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akmal Shahzad, Abdul Rauf-I, Arsalan Bashir, Khalid Rasheed, Adnan Sulehri, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Shah, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammed, Fawad Ali-I
Captain: Ajay Lalcheta. Vice-captain: Arsalan Bashir
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akmal Shahzad, Abdul Rauf-I, Arsalan Bashir, Khalid Rasheed, Adnan Sulehri, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Waseem Akhtar, Bilal Shah, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Fawad Ali-I
Captain: Ajay Lalcheta Vice-captain: Bilal Shah