AZA vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021, Match 17

Azaiba XI (AZA) will take on Bousher Busters (BOB) in the 17th match of the Oman D20 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday.

Azaiba XI have had a torrid start to their Oman D20 2021 campaign. They have lost three games in a row and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Bousher Busters haven't done a lot better either. They have one win, two losses and one no-result to their name so far.

AZA vs BOB Probable Playing 11 today

Azaiba XI: Akmal Shahzad (wk), Mohammed Asghar Safi, Waseem Akhtar, Usman Haider, Hammad Mirza, Arsalan Bashir, Jibran Yousuf, Khalid Rasheed, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammed, Rao Waqar Ahmed

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf-I (wk), Shahbaz Shah, Hammad Ifraq, Adnan Sulehri, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Asif Khan-III, Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali-I, Mehedi Hasan-I

Match Details

AZA vs BOB, Oman D20 2021, 17th Match

Date & Time: December 28th 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a good one to bat on. But the track will assist the spinners and the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s AZA vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Rauf-I has been in solid touch with the bat in the Oman D20 2021, scoring 130 runs in three Oman D20 2021 innings.

Batter

Arsalan Bashir has accumulated 111 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 124.72.

All-rounder

Ajay Lalcheta has been in fine form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 57 runs and taken five wickets.

Bowler

Bilal Shah has been consistent with the ball, picking up five wickets in the Oman D20 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in AZA vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajay Lalcheta (BOB): 252 points

Abdul Rauf-I (BOB): 212 points

Sufyan Mehmood (BOB): 199 points

Arsalan Bashir (AZA): 182 points

Akmal Shahzad (AZA): 143 points

Important stats for AZA vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajay Lalcheta: 57 runs & 5 wickets

Sufyan Mehmood: 31 runs & 5 wickets

Abdul Rauf-I: 130 runs

Arsalan Bashir: 111 runs

Khalid Rasheed: 3 wickets

AZA vs BOB Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021)

Dream11 Team for Azaiba XI vs Bousher Busters - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akmal Shahzad, Abdul Rauf-I, Arsalan Bashir, Khalid Rasheed, Adnan Sulehri, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Shah, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammed, Fawad Ali-I

Captain: Ajay Lalcheta. Vice-captain: Arsalan Bashir

Dream11 Team for Azaiba XI vs Bousher Busters - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akmal Shahzad, Abdul Rauf-I, Arsalan Bashir, Khalid Rasheed, Adnan Sulehri, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Waseem Akhtar, Bilal Shah, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Fawad Ali-I

Captain: Ajay Lalcheta Vice-captain: Bilal Shah

Edited by Samya Majumdar