AZA vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021 Match 10

Azaiba XI will take on Ruwi Rangers in the tenth match of the Oman D20 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Saturday.

Azaiba XI haven’t had the best of starts to their campaign. They failed to chase down 152 against Darsait Titans, falling short by 47 runs. Meanwhile, Ruwi Rangers have played just one game so far, which got abandoned.

AZA vs RUR Probable Playing XIs

Azaiba XI

Asif Al Balushi (c), Akmal Shahzad (wk), Hammad Mirza, Khalid Rasheed, Mudassar Iqbal I, Arsalan Bashir, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Imran Muhammed, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Haythim Bahar, Sudeep Chavan.

Ruwi Rangers

Rehman Ali, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Shafqatullah, Waheed Al Balushi, Imran Ali Jr., Jiten Ramanandi, Wasim Ali, Aditya Girish, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Hassnain Shah.

Match Details

Match: AZA vs RUR.

Date & Time: December 25th 2021; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a good one to bat on. It should assist spinners, while pacers might get some movement with the new ball.

Today’s AZA vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Naseem Khushi is a premier stumper, and can score key runs at the top of the order.

Batters

Sudeep Chavan may have failed in his first game, but he can get big runs at the top of the order.

All-rounders

Haythim Bahar can chip in with both bat and ball. He bowls economical spells, and can get handy runs in the middle order.

Bowlers

Mohammad Nadeem is a wicket-taking bowler, and has performed well for Oman. He can also score crucial runs. Meanwhile, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali bowled well in the first game for AZA, taking 2-25 in four overs.

Five best players to pick in AZA vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali (AZA).

Jiten Ramanandi (RUR).

Sudeep Chavan (AZA).

Mohammad Nadeem (RUR).

Kaleemullah (RUR).

AZA vs RUR Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Naseem Khushi, Akmal Shahzad, Sudeep Chavan, Hammad Mirza, Rehman Ali, Haythim Bahar, Jiten Ramanandi, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammed.

Captain: Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali. Vice-captain: Mohammad Nadeem.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Naseem Khushi, Sudeep Chavan, Arsalan Bashir, Rehman Ali, Haythim Bahar, Mudassar Iqbal I, Jiten Ramanandi, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Imran Muhammed.

Captain: Imran Muhammed. Vice-captain: Jiten Ramanandi.

Edited by Bhargav