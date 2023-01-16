BA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 10

The Bangladesh Women Under 19 (BA-W U19) will take on Sri Lanka Women Under 19 (SL-W U19) in match 10 of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Monday at the Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in their opening matches of the tournament. The Bangladesh Women Under 19 won their last match against Australia Women Under 19 by seven wickets. The Sri Lanka Women Under 19, on the other hand, won their first match against USA Women Under 19 by seven wickets as well.

Sri Lanka Women Under 19 will try their best to win the match, but the Bangladesh Women Under 19 Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

BA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Match Details

Match 10 of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 16 at the Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BA-W U19 vs SL-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 10

Date and Time: 16th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni

Pitch Report

The Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between the USA Women Under 19 and Sri Lanka Women Under 19, where a total of 196 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Form Guide

BA-W U19 - W

SL-W U19 - W

BA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Probable Playing XI

BA-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

Dilara Akter (wk), Afia Humaira Anam Prottasha, Misty Rany Saha, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Rabeya Khan, Disha Biswas ©, Marufa Akter, Mst Dipa Khatun, Asrafi Yeasmin Arthy, Leky Chakma

SL-W U19 Playing XI

No major injury updates

Sumudu Nisansala (wk), Nethmi Senarathne, Dulanga Dissanayake, Vishmi Gunaratne ©, Rashmi Nethranjalee, Manudi Nanayakkara, Vidushika Perera, Umaya Rathnayake, Vihara Sewwandi, Pamoda Shaini, Dewmi Vihanga

BA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Akter

D Akter, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Nisansala is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

V Rajapaksha

V Rajapaksha and M Nanayakkara are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Akter is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

D Vihanga

M Akter and D Vihanga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Akter is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

D Biswas

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Perera and D Biswas. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Dipa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BA-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

D Vihanga

D Vihanga is one of the best players in the Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She scored 10 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

M Akter

M Akter is one of the best picks in the Bangladesh Women Under 19 Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BA-W U19 vs SL-W U19, Match 10

M Nanayakkara

D Vihanga

V Rajapaksha

M Akter

V Perera

Bangladesh Women Under 19 Women vs Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Women Under 19 Women vs Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Akter, S Nisansala

Batters: M Nanayakkara, S Akter, V Rajapaksha

All-rounders: M Akter, S Akter, D Vihanga

Bowlers: V Perera, D Biswas, M Dipa

Bangladesh Women Under 19 Women vs Sri Lanka Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Akter, S Nisansala

Batters: A Humaira, S Akter, V Rajapaksha

All-rounders: M Akter, V Sewwandi, D Vihanga

Bowlers: V Perera, D Biswas, D Dissanayake

