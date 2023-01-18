BA-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 18

Bangladesh Women Under 19 (BA-W U19) will take on the United States of America Women Under 19 (USA-W U19) in the 18th match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at the Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni on Wednesday, January 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BA-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Bangladesh is having a great run in the tournament. They have won both of their matches and are currently at the top of Group A. The team is taking a lot of confidence from their win against Australia in their first match and will look to continue their winning momentum.

The USA is having a torrid time in the tournament. They have not impressed with their performances in the first two matches and have already been eliminated out of the tournament. They will look to get some positives out of their last match and finish on a high.

BA-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Match Details

The 18th match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 18 at Willowmoore Park B Field in Benoni. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BA-W U19 vs USA-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Match 18

Date and Time: January 18, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Willowmoore Park B Field, Benoni

BA-W U19 vs USA-W U19, Pitch Report

The pitch at Willowmoore Park B Field has been good for bowling. The batters have found it difficult to score runs. A total of 160 plus looks like a very safe one on this.

Last four matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 3

Average score batting first: 106

Average score batting second: 105

BA-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Form Guide

BA-W U19: W W

USA-W U19: L L

BA-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh Women - U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates

Bangladesh Women - U19 Probable Playing XI

Afia Humaira Anam-Prottasha, Rany Saha, Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Reya Akter Shika, Leky Chakma, Dipa Khatun, Sumaiya Akter, Rabeya Khan

USA Women - U19 Team/Injury News

No major updates

USA Women - U19 Probable Playing XI

Disha Dhingra, Laasya Mullapudi, Anika Kolan, Isani Vaghela, Snigdha Paul, Ritu Singh, Geetika Kodali, Aditi Chudasama, Suhani Thadani, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni

BA-W U19 vs USA-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dilara Akter

Dilara Akter has been consistent with the bat in the tournament. She has provided great stability to the team in the middle order and is the best choice from the batters category for this match.

Batter

Afia Humaira Anam-Prottasha

Afia Humaira Anam-Prottasha has the highest points amongst the batters available for this match. She is the safest pick from this category for the match.

All-rounder

Marufa Akter

Marufa Akter has been one of the most important reasons for Bangladesh's brilliant performance in the tournament. She has been contributing with both the bat and the ball and will be a very crucial pick in this match.

Bowler

Disha Biswas

Disha Biswas has been picking up wickets consistently for Bangladesh. She is a must-pick bowler for this match.

BA-W U19 vs USA-W U19 match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Marufa Akter

Marufa Akter's all-round performance in the tournament so far makes her a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Shorna Akter

Shorna Akter has played a key role in Bangladesh's performance in the tournament. Her presence as a captain or vice-captain will be a great multiplying option in the fantasy contests for the match.

5 Must-Picks for BA-W U19 vs USA-W U19, Match 18

Player Fantasy Points Shorn Akter 122 Marufa Akter 130 Dilara Akter 106 Disha Biswas 103 Snigdha Paul 107

Bangladesh Women Under 19 Women vs USA Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

Bangladesh have been impeccable so far in the tournament. However, USA have failed to impress with their performances. Hence, a combination of seven Bangladeshi players might be a good option for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

Bangladesh Women Under 19 Women vs USA Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Bangladesh Women Under 19 Women vs USA Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: D Akter

Batters: S Akter, Disha Dhingra, Afia Humaira Anam-Prottasha

All-rounders: Singdha Paul, Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Geetika Kodali, R Khan, D Biswas, B Bhadriraju

Bangladesh Women Under 19 Women vs USA Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Bangladesh Women Under 19 Women vs USA Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: D Akter

Batters: S Akter, Disha Dhingra, Afia Humaira Anam-Prottasha

All-rounders: Singdha Paul, Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Geetika Kodali, R Khan, D Biswas, B Bhadriraju

Poll : 0 votes