Baroda Avengers Women vs Baroda Bravers Women - Dream11 Prediction - Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge

Baroda Avengers Women will take on Baroda Bravers Women in match number six of the Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BA-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Baroda Avengers Women lost their first game. They failed to chase 194 runs and were beaten by 95 runs against Baroda Rivals Women. But they bounced back strongly and chased down 89 comfortably. Baroda Bravers Women, on the other hand, have played one match and they beat Baroda Warriors Women. They defended a score of 109 and won by 11 runs.

BA-W vs BB-W, Match Details

The sixth match of the Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge between Baroda Avengers Women and Baroda Bravers Women will be played on February 8, 2023, at Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BA-W vs BB-W

Date & Time: February 8, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara has produced a low-scoring tournament so far. 193/3 is the highest score in the four games so far. Apart from that, the other scores batting first read 109, 88 and 114. Thus, a score of around 125-130 could turn out to be a winning score.

BA-W vs BB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Baroda Avengers Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Baroda Avengers Women Probable Playing XI: Meshvi Pocker, Sania Shaikh, Atoshi Banerjee, Tanvir Shaikh (c), Aadhya Hingoo, Jemmy Sandaliya (wk), Ashlesha Kapil, Dhruvi Patel, Hetvi Patel, Ashlesha Kapil, Tejasvini Shah.

Baroda Bravers Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Baroda Bravers Women Probable Playing XI: Hetaxi Patel (c), Trisha Patel, Ashiya Parvin, Camy Desai (wk), Aarti Purabia, Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel, Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal, Arya Mehta, Riddhi Singh, Jorita Shingarpure, Miraba Mahida.

Today’s BA-W vs BB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Camy Desai

Camy Desai is very safe behind the stumps and she can collect vital points with catches and stumpings. She could be a handy middle-order batter as well.

Top Batter Pick

Meshvi Pocker (2 matches, 41 runs, 1 wicket)

Meshvi Pocker has made good contributions with the bat. She has scored 41 runs in two innings and has one wicket to her name.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sania Shaikh (2 matches, 3 wickets, 13 runs)

Sania Shaikh has bowled nicely with the ball and has taken three scalps in two matches. She can also chip in well with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Hetvi Patel (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Hetvi Patel bowled an economical spell in BA-W’s first match as she conceded just 21 runs in four overs before returning with figures of 2/12 from her four-over spell.

BA-W vs BB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hetaxi Patel (1 match, 29 runs, 2 wickets)

Hetaxi Patel had a big all-round impact in the first game. She took 2/21 from four overs and got 29 runs with the bat.

Tanvir Shaikh (2 matches, 26 runs, 3 wickets)

Tanvir Shaikh can be effective with both bat and ball. The pace-bowling all-rounder has scored 26 runs and has picked up three scalps in two games so far.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BA-W vs BB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Hetaxi Patel 29 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Tanvir Shaikh 26 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Hetvi Patel 2 wickets in 2 matches Sania Shaikh 13 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Riddhi Singh 1 wicket in 1 match

BA-W vs BB-W match expert tips

There are some consistent all-rounders on both sides and they might be the key. Thus, the likes of Hetaxi Patel, Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal, Trisha Patel, Tanvir Shaikh and Sania Shaikh will be the ones to watch out for.

BA-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Baroda Avengers Women vs Baroda Believers Women - Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge.

Wicket-keeper: Camy Desai

Batters: Hetaxi Patel, Atoshi Banerjee, Meshvi Pocker

All-rounders: Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal, Trisha Patel, Tanvir Shaikh, Sania Shaikh

Bowlers: Riddhi Singh, Tejasvini Shah, Hetvi Patel

BA-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Baroda Avengers Women vs Baroda Believers Women - Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge.

Wicket-keeper: Camy Desai

Batters: Hetaxi Patel, Ashiya Parvin, Meshvi Pocker

All-rounders: Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal, Tanvir Shaikh, Sania Shaikh

Bowlers: Riddhi Singh, Arya Mehta, Hetvi Patel, Dhruvi Patel

