Bangladesh (BA-WU19) will be up against South Africa (SA-WU19) in the fourth game (Super 6) of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday (January 21). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Bangladesh won three games to finish atop Group A. They won their last game against USA by five wickets. South Africa, meanwhile, won two of their three games and finished second in Group D. They won their last game against United Arab Emirates by 45 runs.

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Match Details

The fourth game (Super 6) of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 21 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom at 5:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Super 6 Match 4

Date and Time: January 21, 2023, 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, South Africa

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Pitch Report

The track at the Senwes Park Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 100.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 100

Average second innings score: 120

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Form Guide (Last match)

Bangladesh Women Under-19s: W

South Africa Women Under-19s: W

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 probable playing XIs for today’s match

BA-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BA-WU19 Probable Playing XI

Dilara Akter, Mst Unnoti Akter, Afia Humaira Anam-Prottasha, Sumaiya Akter, Reya Akter Shika, Jannatul Maoua, Leky Chakma, Shorna Akter, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter.

SA-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SA-WU19 Probable Playing XI

Karabo Meso (wk), Elandi Janse van Rensburg, Olhule Siyo, Jenna Evans, Ayanda Hlubi, Kayla Reyneke, Miane Smit, Seshnie Naidu, Jemma Botha, Monalisa Legodi

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Simone Lourens (3 matches, 101 runs, Strike Rate: 120.23)

Lourens is a safe bet for the wicketkeeper position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the top order. She has scored 101 runs in three games at a strike rate of 120.23.

Top Batter pick

Sumaiya Akter (3 matches, 41 runs, Strike Rate: 110.81)

She has scored 41 runs in three games at a strike rate of 110.81. She could prove to be a great utility pick.

Top All-rounder pick

Kayla Reyneke (3 matches, 66 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 82.50 and Economy Rate: 6.63)

She could be a wise multiplier choice because of her all-round abilities. She has picked up two wickets in three games at an economy rate of 6.63 and has scored 66 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Seshnie Naidu (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.55)

Her bowling is disciplined, and she has gotten frequent breakthroughs. She has picked up five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 6.55.

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Kayla Reyneke

She's a dependable bet for captaincy, as she has performed decently in the tournament. Reyneke has picked up two wickets and scored 66 runs in three games.

Miane Smit

Smit could be a valuable pick for captaincy. She has picked up five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 4.33 and scored 27 runs.

Five Must-picks with players stats for BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Madison Landsman 5 wickets and 33 runs in 3 matches

Disha Biswas 5 wickets and 10 runs in 3 matches

Miane Smit 27 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

Marufa Akter 5 wickets in 3 matches

Kayla Reyneke 66 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 match expert tips

Madison Landsman could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, considering her recent form.

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Super 6 Match 4, Head-to-Head League

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Simone Lourens

Batters: Sumaiya Akter, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Afia Humaira Anam-Prottasha

All-rounders: Madison Landsman, Miane Smit, Kayla Reyneke, Disha Biswas

Bowlers: Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Marufa Akter

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Super 6 Match 4, Grand League

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Prediction

BA-WU19 vs SA-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dilara Akter

Batters: Sumaiya Akter, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Afia Humaira Anam-Prottasha

All-rounders: Miane Smit, Kayla Reyneke, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Jemma Botha, Seshnie Naidu, Marufa Akter.

