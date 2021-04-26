BAA vs CRC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna Match - Apr 27, 2021

Bangladesh Austria will take on Cricketer CC in the 29th match of the ECS T10 Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Austria have won just two of their seven matches and are currently seventh in the ECS T10 Vienna points table. They lost their last match against Salzburg by four wickets. Bangladesh Austria will be eager to return to winning ways on Tuesday.

Cricketer CC, on the other hand, are also having a disastrous ECS T10 Vienna campaign so far. They presently find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table with only a single win from their seven matches. Cricketer CC fell to a 28-run defeat in their last game against Salzburg.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Austria

Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Tauqir Asif, Rakib Islam (C), Shahdath Khan (WK), Rahat Shahid, Gill Singh, Gursevan Singh, Shamim Mohammad, Alin Kalam, Uzzal Mujumdar, Masud Rahman, Nasir Ahmed, Rafat Islam and Kazi Shafayet.

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (C), Jaweed Zadran, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari (WK), Abdulwaseed Basit, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Tariq Ahmadzai, Aminullah Mushwani, Abas Sediqi, Sahel Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Dost Mohamad, Masharaf Alikhel, Abdulrahman Miralikhel, Paygham Omari, Ajmal Oryakhil, Mansoor Popal, Abdul-Haq Utmanzai, Basheer Zawi and Navidullah Shigiwal.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh Austria

Rakib Islam (C), Hassan Ashfaq, Rahat Shahid, Shahdath Khan (WK), Iqbal Hossain, Tauqir Asif, Shamim Mohammad, Zayed Shahid, Alin Kalam, Masud Rahman, Gill Singh.

Cricketer CC

Bilal Zalmai (C), Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Baseer Khan, Basheer Ahamadzari (WK), Sarfaraz Zadran, Jaweed Zadran, Abdulwaseed Basit, Sahel Ahmadzai, Usman Gol, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Abas Sediqi.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Austria vs Cricketer CC, Match 29

Date & Time: 27th April 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a balanced one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 96 runs. The wicket is much easier to bat on in the first innings as compared to the second. The last three out of the four ECS T10 Vienna matches were won by the teams batting first here.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAA vs CRC)

BAA vs CRC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Basheer Ahamadzari, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Gill Singh, Hassan Ashfaq, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Tauqir Asif, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Rahat Shahid.

Captain: Bilal Zalmai. Vice-captain: Hassan Ashfaq.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Basheer Ahamadzari, Iqbal Hossain, Gill Singh, Zayed Shahid, Hassan Ashfaq, Bilal Zalmai, Tauqir Asif, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Abdulwaseed Basit, Baseer Khan, Rahat Shahid.

Captain: Baseer Khan. Vice-captain: Iqbal Hossain.