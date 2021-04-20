BAA vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Vienna Match - April 21st, 2021

Bangladesh Austria will take on Vienna CC in the 10th match of the ECS T10 Vienna on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Austria have played three matches in the the ECS T10 Vienna so far, winning and losing one apiece, while another ended up getting abandoned. Indian Vienna lost by 37 runs in their last encounter.

Vienna CC, on the other hand, are winless in their last two games. They will head into the fixture on the back of a seven-wicket loss to Vienna Danube.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh Austria

Alin Kalam, Iqbal hossain, Masud Rahman, Rafat Islam, Zayed Shahid, Gursevan Singh, Kazi Shafayet, Rahat Shahid, Rakib Islam, Tauqir Asif, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gill Singh, Hassan Ashfaq, Shamim Mohammad, Sharif, Khan, Nasi Ahemd, Shahdat Khan

Vienna CC

Abdullah Akbarjan, Ashwin Prakash, Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Ram Schreuer, Richard Asher, Satyam Subhash, Dav Eckstein, Ally Deny, Himanshu Jha, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Junaid Syed, Michael Henry, Suraj Mohammad, Daniel Eckstein, Harjeet Singh, Mark Simpson Parker, Saurabh Luthra, Shakil Khan, Ali Rahemi, Quniton Norris, Rayhaan Ahamed, Sam Williams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh Austria

Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Gursevan Singh, Sharif Khan, Rakib Islam, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan, Kazi Shafayet, Nasir Ahmed, Rahat Shahid

Vienna CC

Quinton Norris(C)(WK), Ali Rahemi, Mark Simpson Parker, Himanshu Jha, Daniel Eckstein, Abdullah Akbarjan, Junaid Syed, Ally Deny, Saurabh Luthra, Richard Asher, Sam Williams

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Austria vs Vienna CC, 10th Match, ECS T10 Vienna

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Date and Time: 21st April, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 100.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAA vs VCC)

BAA vs VCC Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Vienna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Rahemi, S Khan, I Hossain, A Akbarjan, Z Shahid, H Ashfaq, M Simpson Parker, D Eckstein, G Singh, R Islam, R Shahid

Captain: A Akbarjan. Vice-captain: H Ashfaq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Khan, I Hossain, A Akbarjan, Z Shahid, H Ashfaq, M Simpson Parker, D Eckstein, G Singh, R Islam, R Shahid, H Jha

Captain: G Singh. Vice-captain: I Hossain