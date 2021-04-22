BAA vs VIA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Austria, Vienna - April 22, 2021

In the 16th match of ECS T10 Austria, Vienna tournament, Bangladesh Austria will take on Vienna Afghan at Seebarn Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Bangladesh Austria have won just one match and lost three encounters so far in the tournament. They are currently in fifth spot on the points table. The team lost to Vienna CC by 64 runs in their previous encounter.

Vienna Afghan have won two matches and lost just one game in the tournament so far. They are currently in third position on the table. Vienna Afghan defeated Pakistan CC by 11 runs in their previous match.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Austria

Alin Kalam, Iqbal hossain, Masud Rahman, Rafat Islam, Zayed Shahid, Gursevan Singh, Kazi Shafayet, Rahat Shahid, Rakib Islam, Tauqir Asif, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gill Singh, Hassan Ashfaq, Shamim Mohammad, Sharif, Khan, Nasi Ahemd, Shahdat Khan

Vienna Afghan

Ahmad Naveed Mustafa, Mohibullah Shenwari, Momtaz Tanha, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Abdulhaq Utamanzai, Ishaq Safi, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zardan, Zain Mohammad, Aman Ahmadzai, Zabi Ibrahim, Muhammad Sadiq, Zabih Wahidi, Noor Ahmadzai, Islamuddin Omerkhel

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Austria

Rakib Islam(c), Zayed Shahid, lqbal Hossain, Shamim Mohammad, Shandath Khan(wk), Rahat Shahid, Alin Kalam, Hassan Ashfaq, Gursevan Singh, Tauqir Asif, Gill Singh

Vienna Afghan

Aman Ahmadzai(c), Mohibullah Shenwari, Noor Ahmadzai, Itibarshah Deedar, Sahil Zadran, Ahmad Naveed, Zabi Ibrahim, Sadiq Mohamad, Razmal Shigiwal, Qadargul Utmanzai(wk), Ishaq Safi

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Austria vs Vienna Afghan, Match 16

Date and Time: April 22, 2021, 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch report

Only four out of 12 matches resulted in victories for the chasing teams in the ongoing tournament. 80-100 runs is the first innings par score here. Batsmen will enjoy scoring runs on this wicket but pace bowlers will dominate the proceedings in the initial overs.

The track at Seebarn Cricket Ground is expected to be tough for the chasing teams going forward. Captains winning the toss will elect to bat first.

ECS T10 Austria, Vienna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAA vs VIA)

BAA vs VIA Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadiq Mohamad, Iqbal Hossain, Qadargul Utmanzai, Aman Ahmadzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Hassan Ashfaq, Noor Ahmadzai, Gursevan Singh, Tauqir Asif, Rakib Islam, Itibarshah Deedar

Captain: Hassan Ashfaq, Vice-captain: Iqbal Hossain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shandath Khan, Iqbal Hossain, Qadargul Utmanzai, Aman Ahmadzai, Hassan Ashfaq, Shamim Mohammad, Noor Ahmadzai, Gursevan Singh, Tauqir Asif, Rakib Islam, Sahil Zadran

Captain: Qadargul Utmanzai, Vice-captain: Noor Ahmadzai