BAA vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Vienna match - April 19th, 2021

In the third match of the day, Bangladesh Austria will lock horns with Vienna Danube.

The new entrants, Vienna Danube, are hopeful of gaining momentum at the start of the league itself. They are up against Bangladesh Austria, who have enough firepower to challenge the likes of Vienna Afghan and Cricketer CC, which played the final of the previous campaign.

Aziz Khatak, Khyber Malyar, and Klair Kailash will play major roles for Vienna Danube as they've been in fine touch in recent times.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Austria will focus on winning the title this season after an unsuccessful campaign last time around. Hassan Ashfaq and Iqbal Hossain will be the pillars of their team this season.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Austria

Alin Kalam, Iqbal hossain, Masud Rahman, Rafat Islam, Zayed Shahid, Gursevan Singh, Kazi Shafayet, Rahat Shahid, Rakib Islam, Tauqir Asif, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gill Singh, Hassan Ashfaq, Shamim Mohammad, Sharif, Khan, Nasi Ahemd, Shahdat Khan

Vienna Danube

Adel Sherifullah, Aziz Khatak, Khyber Malyar, Klair Kailash, Mohammad Safi, Noura Khan Rahimzai, Samali Shinwari, Shaukat Saied, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Assadrehman Naseri, Ehsanullah Marofkhel, Hasib Mir Alikhel, Khan Raoof, Obaidullah Omari, Abdollah Ahmed, Abdul Rahman, Khaybar Safi, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Soleimankhel Habibullah, Imdad Mullah, Rabani Ahmadzai, Zaid Miralikheil

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Austria

Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Gursevan Singh, Sharif Khan, Rakib Islam, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan, Kazi Shafayet, Nasir Ahmed, Rahat Shahid

Vienna Danube

Klair Kailash, Ruhullah Abdurahimzai, Aziz Khatak, Khyber Malyar, Adel Sherifullah, Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, Ahmed Zadran, Abdollah Ahmed, Imdad Mullah, Mohammad Safi, Zaid Miralikheil

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Austria vs Vienna Danube, Match 3

Date & Time: 19th April, 2021 at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Vienna

Pitch Report

The Seebarn Cricket Ground has a batsmen-friendly wicket but fast bowlers can extract some assistance from the surface early on, given that there is some bounce and swing on offer.

However, the teams should be wary of the weather conditions as a cloudy day is on the cards.

ECS T10 Vienna Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAA vs VID Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zaid Miralikhel, Iqbal Hossain, Klair Kailash, Khyber Malyar, Aziz Khatak, Hassan Ashfaq, Khaybar Safi, Sharif Khan, Rakib Islam, Gursevan Singh, Ahmed Zadran

Captain: Zaid Miralikhel Vice-captain: Hassan Shafiq

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zaid Miralikhel, Rabbani Ahmadzai, Klair Kailash, Khyber Malyar, Aziz Khatak, Hassan Ashfaq, Khaybar Safi, Kazi Shafayet, Rakib Islam, Iqbal Hossain, Ahmed Zadran

Captain: Khaybar Safi Vice-captain: Iqbal Hossain