BAB vs KPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Richelieu Franchise T20 2022, Match 1

BA Blasting Namibia will take on King Prince Kings in the first match of the Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Friday.

BA Blasting Namibia are the defending champions and are the favorites to win the title this time around too. They beat King Prince Kings as well in the previous season before defeating M&M Signs Strikers in the final.

Meanwhile, King Prince Kings had a rough season in the last edition of the competition, finishing third in the table with two wins from six matches.

BAB vs KPK Probable Playing 11 Today

BAB XI

Michau du Preez (C), Sean Silver, Merwe Erasmus, Francois Erasmus, Ruben Claassen, Samson Chivi, Zhivago Groenewald, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni, Karl Birkenstock, Nicol Loftie-Eaton

KPK XI

Danie van Schoor (C), Muhammad Saleem, Nicolaas Scholtz, Pikkie YaFrance, Jonathan Smit, Melrick Robyn, JP Kotze, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Stefan Bezuidenhout, Renier Bosman

Match Details

BAB vs KPK, Richelieu Franchise T20 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 18th March, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be competitive. One can expect a great battle between the bat and the ball.

Today’s BAB vs KPK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J. Nicol Loftie Eaton is a wonderful choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He will be eyeing a big knock here.

Batters

M. Erasmus is the captain of Nambia’s national cricket team and is in great form. Erasmus has scored 673 runs in 30 T20Is at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 130.

All-rounders

M. van Lingen is a more than solid middle-order batter and can be expected to fire in this match. He has scored 72 runs in eight T20Is at a strike rate of 97.

Bowlers

R. Trumpleman was phenomenal in the T20 World Cup last year. He has picked up 10 wickets in 10 T20Is and has an economy rate of 7.22.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAB vs KPK Dream11 prediction team

M. Erasmus (BAB)

M. van Lingen (KPK)

R. Trumpleman (BAB)

J. Kotze (KPK)

J. Nicol Loftie Eaton (BAB)

Important stats for BAB vs KPK Dream11 prediction team

M. Erasmus: 673 runs in 30 T20Is

M. van Lingen: 72 runs in 8 T20Is

R. Trumpleman: 10 wickets in 10 T20Is

J. Kotze: 286 runs in 15 T20Is

BAB vs KPK Dream11 Prediction Today

BAB vs KPK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J. Nicol Loftie Eaton, J. Kotze, F. Erasmus, M. Erasmus, H. YaFrance, J. Smit, M. van Lingen, Z. Groenewald, B. Scholtz, G. Snyman, R. Tumpleman

Captain: M. Erasmus, Vice-Captain: M. van Lingen

BAB vs KPK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J. Nicol Loftie Eaton, J. Kotze, R. Claassen, M. Erasmus, H. YaFrance, J. Smit, M. van Lingen, Z. Groenewald, B. Scholtz, G. Snyman, R. Tumpleman

Captain: J. Smit, Vice-Captain: R. Trumpleman

