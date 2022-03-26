BAB vs KPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Richelieu Franchise T20, Match 1

BA Blasting Namibia (BAB) will lock horns with King Price Kings (KPK) in the rescheduled first match of the Richelieu Franchise T20 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Namibia on Saturday.

BA Blasting Namibia will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last game against MR24-7 Namspire by 48 runs (via DL method). They have won one out of their two fixtures and are currently third in the points table. King Price Kings have also won one out of their two matches and are placed just above their opponents in the standings. They lost their last game against XCO-M&M Signs by seven wickets.

BAB vs KPK Probable Playing 11 Today

BAB XI

Nicol Loftie-Eaton (C), Michau du Preez, Lohan Louwrens (WK), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Nyasha Nyashadzaishe, Alexander Busing-Volschenk, Zhivago Groenewald, Handre Klazinga, Tangeni Lungameni, Lu-Hendro De Waal.

KPK XI

JJ Smit (C), Gerrie Snyman, Wayne Raw (WK), Jean-Pierre Kotze, Danie van Schoor, Pikky Ya France, Joshuan Julius, Erich van Mollendorff, Bernard Scholtz, Louis Peters, Jack Parker.

Match Details

BAB vs KPK, Richelieu Franchise T20, Match 1

Date and Time: 26th March 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground in Namibia has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 172 runs.

Today’s BAB vs KPK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jean-Pierre Kotze: Kotze is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Saturday. He has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of close to 210 in two matches.

Batters

Pikky Ya France: France has batted pretty well in the Richelieu Franchise T20, scoring 28 runs at a strike rate of 140.00 in two matches. He also has a wicket to his name.

Alexander Busing-Volschenk: Volschenk has failed to perform with the bat so far this season, scoring only seven runs in two matches.

All-rounders

Dylan Leicher: Leicher has impressed everyone with his all-round performances, scoring 16 runs and also picking up nine wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Gerrie Snyman: Snyman can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of close to 155 in two matches.

Bowlers

Ruben Trumpelmann: Trumpelmann has picked up two wickets while also scoring 39 runs in two Richelieu Franchise T20 matches.

Bernard Scholtz: Scholtz has taken a wicket at an economy rate of 7.00 in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAB vs KPK Dream11 prediction team

Dylan Leicher (BAB) - 325 points

Gerrie Snyman (KPK) - 133 points

JJ Smit (KPK) - 127 points

Lohan Louwrens (BAB) - 119 points

Ruben Trumpelmann (BAB) - 116 points

Important Stats for BAB vs KPK Dream11 prediction team

Dylan Leicher: 16 runs and 9 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 64.00 and ER - 5.57

Gerrie Snyman: 85 runs in 2 matches; SR - 154.54

JJ Smit: 72 runs in 2 matches; SR - 163.63

Lohan Louwrens: 66 runs in 2 matches; SR - 129.41

Ruben Trumpelmann: 39 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 95.12 and ER - 7.00

BAB vs KPK Dream11 Prediction Today (Richelieu Franchise T20)

BAB vs KPK Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Richelieu Franchise T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jean-Pierre Kotze, Pikky Ya France, Louis Peters, Alexander Busing-Volschenk, JJ Smit, Gerrie Snyman, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Nyasha Nyashadzaishe.

Captain: Dylan Leicher. Vice-captain: Gerrie Snyman.

BAB vs KPK Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Richelieu Franchise T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lohan Louwrens, Pikky Ya France, Louis Peters, Alexander Busing-Volschenk, Gerrie Snyman, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zhivago Groenewald, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Danie van Schoor.

Captain: Gerrie Snyman. Vice-captain: Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Edited by Samya Majumdar