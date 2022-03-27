BAB vs KPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Richelieu Franchise T20, Semi-final

BA Blasting Namibia (BAB) will lock horns with King Price Kings (KPK) in the semi-final of the Richelieu Franchise T20 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Sunday.

BA Blasting Namibia finished third in the points table, winning one out of their three league stage matches. They defeated MR24/7 Emergency Services by eight wickets in their last match. King Price Kings also won one out of their three league stage games, thereby finishing second in the standings. They lost their last match against M&M Signs Strikers by seven wickets.

BAB vs KPK Probable Playing 11 Today

BAB XI

Nicol Loftie-Eaton (C), Michau du Preez, Lohan Louwrens (WK), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Nyasha Nyashadzaishe, Alexander Busing-Volschenk, Zhivago Groenewald, Handre Klazinga, Tangeni Lungameni, Lu-Hendro De Waal.

KPK XI

JJ Smit (C), Gerrie Snyman, Wayne Raw (WK), Jean-Pierre Kotze, Danie van Schoor, Pikky Ya France, Joshuan Julius, Erich van Mollendorff, Bernard Scholtz, Louis Peters, Jack Parker.

Match Details

BAB vs KPK, Richelieu Franchise T20, Semi-final

Date and Time: 27th March 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek.

Pitch Report

The surface at the United Cricket Club Ground is an absolute belter with minimal help for bowlers. We have already witnessed some high-scoring contests here and another one might be on the cards on Sunday. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 172 runs.

Today’s BAB vs KPK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jean-Pierre Kotze: Kotze is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Sunday. He has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of close to 210 in two matches.

Batters

Pikky Ya France: France has batted pretty well in the Richelieu Franchise T20, scoring 28 runs at a strike rate of 140.00 in two matches. He also has a wicket to his name.

Alexander Busing-Volschenk: Volschenk has failed to perform with the bat so far this season, scoring only seven runs in two matches. But he is expected to fare better in Sunday's match.

All-rounders

Dylan Leicher: Leicher has been phenomenal with the ball, picking up 13 wickets in just three outings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Gerrie Snyman: Snyman can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of close to 155 in two matches.

Bowlers

Ruben Trumpelmann: Trumpelmann has picked up two wickets while also scoring 39 runs in three Richelieu Franchise T20 matches.

Bernard Scholtz: Scholtz has taken a wicket at an economy rate of 7.00 in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAB vs KPK Dream11 prediction team

Dylan Leicher (BAB) - 447 points

Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton (BAB) - 170 points

Lohan Louwrens (BAB) - 156 points

Tangeni Lungameni (BAB) - 150 points

Ruben Trumpelmann (BAB) - 136 points

Important Stats for BAB vs KPK Dream11 prediction team

Dylan Leicher: 13 wickets in 3 matches

Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton: 46 runs in 3 matches

Lohan Louwrens: 71 runs in 3 matches

Tangeni Lungameni: 4 wickets in 3 matches

Ruben Trumpelmann: 39 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches

BAB vs KPK Dream11 Prediction Today (Richelieu Franchise T20)

BAB vs KPK Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Richelieu Franchise T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jean-Pierre Kotze, Pikky Ya France, Louis Peters, Alexander Busing-Volschenk, JJ Smit, Gerrie Snyman, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Nyasha Nyashadzaishe.

Captain: Dylan Leicher. Vice-captain: Gerrie Snyman.

BAB vs KPK Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Richelieu Franchise T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lohan Louwrens, Pikky Ya France, Louis Peters, Alexander Busing-Volschenk, Gerrie Snyman, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zhivago Groenewald, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Danie van Schoor.

Captain: Gerrie Snyman. Vice-captain: Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Edited by Samya Majumdar