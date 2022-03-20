BAB vs MRES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Richelieu Franchise T20 2022, Match 4

BA Blasting Namibia will take on MR 24/7 Emergency Services in the fourth match of the Richelieu Franchise T20 2022 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Sunday.

BA Blasting Namibia have played only one match in the Richelieu Franchise T20 so far. They lost that game against M&M Signs Strikers by a margin of 26 runs. As a result, they are third in the standings.

MR 24/7 Emergency Services have also had a similar start to their season. They lost their first match against King Price Kings by 91 runs and are fourth in the table.

Both sides will be desperate to get their first points on board.

BAB vs MRES Probable Playing 11 Today

BAB XI

Dylan Leicher, Lohan Louwrens, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Michau du Preez, Ruben Trumpelmann, Nyasha Nyashadzaishe, Zhivago Groenewald, Alexander Busing-Volschenk, Tangeni Lungameni, Lu-Hendro De Waal, Zacheo J v Vuuren

MRES XI

Karl Birkenstock, Ryan Moffet, Ramon Wilmot, Matthew de Gouveia, Sean Silver, Ramsay McDonald, Renier Bosman, Tawanda Sithole, Dickson Vambe, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita

Match Details

BAB vs MRES, Richelieu Franchise T20 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: March 20, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be competitive. You can expect a great battle between bat and ball.

Today's BAB vs MRES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

L Louwrens is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your Dream11 fantasy team. He will be eyeing a big knock here.

Batters

S Silver scored 38 runs in the previous match against King Price Kings. He will be tasked with leading the batting unit once again.

All-rounders

D Leicher wreaked havoc with the ball in the previous outing. He picked up a stunning four-wicket-haul and is also a handy batter. Leicher will be a great multiplier choice for your BAB vs MRES Dream11 fantasy side.

Z Groenewald found success in the previous match against M&M Signs Strikers. He picked up two wickets in that game.

K Birkenstock is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He slammed 21 runs and also picked up a wicket in the last match.

Bowlers

R Trumpleman was phenomenal in the T20 World Cup last year. He began the tournament on a strong note and scored 35 runs while picking up two wickets in the last game.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAB vs MRES Dream11 prediction team

D Leicher (BAB) – 153 points

R Trumpleman (BAB) – 100 points

Z Groenewald (BAB) – 84 points

R Wilmot (MRES) – 73 points

S Silver (MRES) – 68 points

Important stats for BAB vs MRES Dream11 prediction team

D Leicher: 5 runs and 4 wickets

R Trumpleman: 35 runs and 2 wickets

Z Groenewald: 2 wickets

R Wilmot: 34 runs and 1 wicket

K Birkenstock: 21 runs and 1 wicket

BAB vs MRES Dream11 Prediction Today

BAB vs MRES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Louwrens, S Silver, M De-Gouveia, R McDonald, D Leicher, Z Groenewald, R Wilmot, K Birkenstock, R Trumpleman, T Lungameni, B Shikongo

Captain: D Leicher, Vice-Captain: K Birkenstock

BAB vs MRES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Louwrens, S Silver, M De-Gouveia, R McDonald, A Volschenk, D Leicher, Z Groenewald, K Birkenstock, R Trumpleman, T Lungameni, B Shikongo

Captain: Z Groenewald, Vice-Captain: R Trumpleman.

