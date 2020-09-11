BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Romania Match - Sep 12th, 2020

The ECS T10 entourage has reached Romania and the two-day T10 tournament will start from September 12th with Baneasa Cricket Club taking on Cluj Cricket Club in the opening fixture.

Despite playing in the Transylvania Cricket League in the past, this represents the first time Baneasa Cricket Club will participate in the ECS T10 series. The team will hope to put up a strong performance against Cluj Cricket Club on Saturday.

On the other hand, Cluj Cricket Club had a disastrous 2019 season and will expect to live up to their expectations in 2020, having revamped their squad with new arrivals. All eyes will be on Cluj Cricket Club's Taranjeet Singh as his side clashes swords with Baneasa Cricket Club.

Squads to choose from

Baneasa Cricket Club

Syed Atif, Ijaz Hussain, Umair Mir, Adnan Hanif, Waqar Abbasi, Peter Masiah, Abhay Malyan, Saeed Ahmad, Zafar Ullah, Rohit Kumar, Peter Danci, Samim Ahmad, Abdul Shakoor, Nouman Rana, Supinder Hayer, Rashid Mukhtar, Haamid Farooqui, Zeeshan Mazhar, Irfan Haider, Mihai Rusen, Saad Mohsin, Alex Petrea, Hasnain Tawawala, Riyas Mohammad and Sheraz Gondal.

Cluj Cricket Club

Arun Chandrasekharan, Gaurav Mishra, Gaurav Narad, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Rajendra Arjun, Sukhkaran Sahi, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devra, Ravindra Athapaththu Karthigai Ramachandran, George Gheorge, Sanjeewa Ruwan Aluthgedara and Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana.

Predicted Playing XIs

Baneasa Cricket Club

A Shakoor, S Atif, H Tawawala, S Ahmad, I Hussain, S Mohsin, N Rana, A Malyan, U Mir, S Gondal and S Ahmad.

Cluj Cricket Club

Taranjeet Singh, Satwik Nadigotla, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gaurav Mishra, Vasu Saini, Rajendra Arjun, Arun Chandrasekaran, Sukhkaran Sahi, Sanjeewa Ruwan Aluthgedara and G Narad.

Match Details

Match: Baneasa Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club

Date: 12th Septembe12:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest

Pitch Report

Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground has hosted several T20 international games, comprising associate nations. And, evidence suggests that the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground is a happy hunting ground for batsmen.

However, one can expect the bowlers to dominate in the initial overs of the game, with there being a bit of assistance for the pacers.

A sunny and pleasant day is expected on Saturday and one can brace oneself for a complete 20-over game.

ECS T10 Romania Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Periyalvar, R Pisal, T Singh, R Athapaththu, S Atif, S Mohsin, I Hussain, U Mir, S Sahi, G Narad and A Chandrasekaran.

Captain: I Hussain Vice-Captain: T Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Shakoor, T Singh, R Athapaththu, S Atif, S Mohsin, V Saini, I Hussain, U Mir, S Sahi, G Narad and A Chandrasekaran.

Captain: I Hussain Vice-Captain: V Saini