BAC vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10 2022, Match 24

Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) will face Gladiators (GLA) in the 24th match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAC vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Prediction and today's playing 11s for Match 24.

Bulawayo Athletic Club have had their fair share of struggles in the Zimbabwe T10 so far. Having played four matches, they have won only once. That win arrived against Westside Cricket Club in the eighth match of the tournament. Bulawayo lost their last game against Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club by 35 runs.

Gladiators have also had a similar campaign as Bulawayo Athletic Club. They too have won only once despite playing five games. Takashinga Patriots defeated them by three wickets in their last outing and the Gladiators will be looking for a way to bounce back here.

BAC vs GLA Match Details, Match 24

The 24th match of Zimbabwe T10 2022 will be played on September 15 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 6.10 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAC vs GLA, Zimbabwe T10 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: September 15, 2022, 6.10 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BAC vs GLA Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club has favored batters over the last few games. The short boundaries will help the batters who will back themselves to hit plenty of sixes. The pacers are expected to find little assistance early on.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 88.8

Average second innings score: 74

BAC vs GLA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bulawayo Athletic Club: L-L-W-L

Gladiators: L-L-L-W-L

BAC vs GLA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bulawayo Athletic Club Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Bulawayo Athletic Club Probable Playing 11

Marshal Takodza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Arnold Shara, Christophe Masike, Tashinga Musekiwa, Bright Phiri, Trevor Gwandu, Nkosilathi Nungu, Blessed Muzite, Wallace Mubaiwa, and Spencer Magodo.

Gladiators Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Gladiators Probable Playing 11

Tatenda Matimbe (c), Malcom Chikuwha, Saleem Nihute, Owen Muzondo, Masimba Marovatsanga, Wesley Madhevere, lennox Chando, Leeroy Masenga(wk), Naison Mare, Pharse Mukabeta, and Tinashe Chimbambo.

BAC vs GLA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Mayavo (4 matches, 53 runs, Strike Rate: 143.24)

N Mayavo could end up being a decent wicketkeeper choice for your BAC vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 53 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 143.24 and will be looking for a bigger knock.

Top Batter pick

L Chando (4 matches, 74 runs, Average: 37)

L Chando has been a solid player in the Gladiators batting order. He has scored 74 runs in four games at an average of 37.

Top All-rounder pick

M Chikuwha (5 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 17.20)

M Chikuwha has done a wonderful job with the ball in hand. He has scalped five wickets in five games at an average of 17.20.

Top Bowler pick

O Muzondo (5 matches, 35 runs and 4 wickets)

O Muzondo has been in great form. He has scored 35 runs and has also scalped four wickets and can contribute on both fronts for his side.

BAC vs GLA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Marovatsanga

M Marovatsanga is the leading wicket-taker for his side and has picked up seven wickets at an average of 10.14. Marovatsanga has also scored 27 runs with the bat and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your BAC vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

T Matimbe Marshall

T Matimbe Marshall, meanwhile, has five wickets to his name from five games. He has bowled at an average of 13.60.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAC vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Marovatsanga 27 runs and 7 wickets 360 points O Muzondo 35 runs and 4 wickets 210 points T Matimbe Marshall 5 wickets 218 points M Chikuwha 5 wickets 192 points T Bechani 3 wickets 168 points

BAC vs GLA match expert tips

M Marovatsanga has been quite consistent with the ball and is expected to be a standout player in this game.

BAC vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

BAC vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Mayavo, L Masenga

Batter: L Chando, N Mpofu, A Chigoma

All-rounder: T Matimbe Marshall, M Chikuwha, W Madhevere

Bowler: M Marovatsanga, O Muzondo, T Bechani

BAC vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

BAC vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Mayavo, L Masenga

Batter: L Chando, N Mpofu, A Chigoma

All-rounder: T Matimbe Marshall, B Mavuta, W Madhevere

Bowler: M Marovatsanga, O Muzondo, C Tshuma

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das