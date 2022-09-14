BAC vs GZC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 19

Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) will square off against Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club (GZC) in the 19th match of the Zimbabwe T10 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday, September 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAC vs GZC Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 19.

Bulawayo Athletic Club are struggling in Zimbabwe T10. After playing two matches, they are at the bottom of the table with two losses and are yet to open their account. They lost their last game against Takashinga Patriots I by nine wickets.

On the other hand, Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club have been the most dominant side in the tournament. They have won all four of their fixtures so far and are currently on top of the standings with eight points. GZC beat Harare by 41 runs in their recent encounter and they will be the favorites to win this as well.

BAC vs GZC Match Details, Match 19

The 19th match of Zimbabwe T10 is scheduled to take place on September 14 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAC vs GZC, Zimbabwe T10, Match 19

Date and Time: September 14, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BAC vs GZC Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club has favored batters over the last few games. The short boundaries are of huge assistance to the batters who will back themselves to hit plenty of sixes. The pacers are expected to find very little assistance early on.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 88.2

Average second innings score: 77.8

BAC vs GZC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bulawayo Athletic Club: L-W-L

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club: W-W-W-W

BAC vs GZC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bulawayo Athletic Club Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Bulawayo Athletic Club Probable Playing 11

Tanatswa Bechani, Peter Nyandoro, Brandon Mavuta, Allan Chigoma, Charlton Tshuma, Chris Mpofu, Elvin Nxumalo, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Tinotenda Maphosa, Nosana Mpofu (c), and Thamsanga Keith Nunu.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Nelson Chimbirimbiri, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Chiwara, Luke Jongwe, Costa Koliat Zhou, Sydney Murombo, Daniel Jakiel, George Matanga, and Tawanda Mhere.

BAC vs GZC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Mutumbami (4 matches, 92 runs, Strike Rate: 141.54)

R Mutumbami will be a great wicketkeeper choice for your BAC vs GZC Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored 92 runs in four matches and is the third-highest scorer in the competition. He has a batting strike rate of 141.54.

Top Batter pick

T Munyonga (4 matches, 80 runs, Strike Rate: 216.22)

T Munyonga is the fourth-highest scorer in the Zimbabwe T10 so far. He has hammered 80 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 216.22. He had also taken four wickets against Lions.

Top All-rounder pick

L Jongwe (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 6.86)

L Jongwe is the joint third highest wicket-taker for his side. He has collected seven scalps in four games at a wonderful average of 6.86. He also has an excellent economy rate of six runs per over.

Top Bowler pick

D Jakiel (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 6.75)

Despite playing just two matches, D Jakiel has already picked up four wickets. He has a bowling average of 6.75.

BAC vs GZC match captain and vice-captain choices

T Marumani

T Marumani has been the best batter in the competition and he’s the leading run-scorer. He has scored 211 runs at an average of 52.75 in four games. He also has an impressive strike rate of 226.88. Marumani will be a great multiplier pick for your BAC vs GZC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Murombo

S Murombo is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has taken nine wickets in four games at a stunning average of 6.56 and an economy rate of 7.38.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAC vs GZC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points T Marumani 211 runs 360 points S Murombo 9 wickets 359 points T Munyonga 80 runs and 4 wickets 271 points L Jongwe 7 wickets 242 points R Mutumbami 92 runs 163 points

BAC vs GZC match expert tips

T Marumani and S Murombo have been in outrageous form with the bat and the ball respectively and are among the leaders in their categories. They represent as good a captaincy pair as it gets for your BZC vs GZC Dream11 Fantasy.

BAC vs GZC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Head to Head League

BAC vs GZC Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: R Mutumbami, N Mayavo

Batters: T Marumani, T Munyonga, N Mpofu

All-rounders: L Jongwe, C Koliat Zhou, B Mavuta

Bowlers: S Murombo, D Jakiel, C Mpofu

BAC vs GZC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19, Grand League

BAC vs GZC Dream11 Fantasy Prediction - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: R Mutumbami, N Mayavo

Batters: T Marumani, T Munyonga, N Mpofu

All-rounders: L Jongwe, B Mavuta

Bowlers: S Murombo, T Bechani, D Jakiel, C Mpofu

