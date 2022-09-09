BAC vs HKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 4

Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) will lock horns with the Harare King Cricket Club (HKC) in the fourth match of the Zimbabwe T10 on Friday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at BAC vs HKC Dream11 Prediction Tips, and today's playing 11s.

Harare King Cricket Club had a great start to the season as they won their first match against the Takashinga Patriots 1 by five wickets. Bulawayo Athletic Club, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the season. They have a lot of experienced and in-form players and will hope to kickstart the campaign with a win.

Bulawayo Athletic Club will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Harare King Cricket Club are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAC vs HKC Match Details

The fourth match of the Zimbabwe T10 will be played on September 9 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAC vs HKC, Match 4

Date and Time: September 09, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare was between Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club and the Takashinga Patriots II, where a total of 183 runs were scored in just 20 overs at a loss of 14 wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and offers various opportunities to both batters and bowlers.

BAC vs HKC Form Guide

BAC - Will be playing their first match.

HKC - W

BAC vs HKC Probable Playing XI

BAC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Allan Chigoma, Nkosana Mpofu, Khaya Sibanda, Brighton Zhawi, Thamsanqa Keith, Vitalis Buwu, Chris Mpofu, Charlton Tshuma, Tanatswa Bechani, and Taboka Manyalo.

HKC Playing XI

No injury updates

Saad Khan-I (wk), Simbarashe Haukozi, Tarisai Musakanda, Ahsan Ali, Brad Evans, Johnathan Campbell, Sikandar Raza, Alex Falao, Tawanada Maposa, Faraz Akram, and Cephas Zhuwao.

BAC vs HKC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Khan

S Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the middle order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. He is also doing well behind the stumps and can earn additional points from catches.

Batters

J Campbell

J Campbell and C Zhuwao are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Chigoma has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Raza

S Raza and T Musakanda are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. B Zhawi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C Mpofu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Mpofu and F Akram. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Evans is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAC vs HKC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

S Raza will bat in the top order and complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy in the head-to-head leagues. He has already smashed 20 runs and scalped one wicket in the last game against the Takashinga Patriots 1.

T Musakanda

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Musakanda the captain of the grand league teams as he was batting well in the previous domestic tournament. He will also complete his quota of two overs.

5 Must-Picks for BAC vs HKC, Match 4

S Raza

T Musakanda

A Chigoma

C Mpofu

J Campbell

Bulawayo Athletic Club vs Harare King Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three good all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bulawayo Athletic Club vs Harare King Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Bulawayo Athletic Club vs Harare King Cricket Club Head to Head

Wicket-keeper: S Khan, N Mayavo

Batters: J Campbell, A Chigoma, C Zhuwao

All-rounders: S Raza, T Musakanda, B Zhawi

Bowlers: C Mpofu, B Evans, F Akram

Bulawayo Athletic Club vs Harare King Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Bulawayo Athletic Club vs Harare King Cricket Club Grand League

Wicket-keeper: N Mayavo

Batters: J Campbell, A Chigoma, N Mpofu

All-rounders: S Raza, T Musakanda, B Zhawi, T Keith

Bowlers: C Mpofu, A Falao, F Akram

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das