BAC vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10 2022, Match 26

Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) will take on the Lions (LIO) in the 26th match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, September 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAC vs LIO Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have been inconsistent in the Zimbabwe T10 2022 so far. Bulawayo Athletic Club have played five matches, returning with two wins and three losses. The Lions, on the other hand, have a win-loss record of 2-4 after six games.

BAC vs LIO Match Details, Zimbabwe T10 2022

The 26th match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 between Bulawayo Athletic Club and Lions will be played on September 16 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 6:10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAC vs LIO, 26th Match, Zimbabwe T10 2022

Date & Time: September 16th 2022, 6:10 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

BAC vs LIO Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club has been a good one to bat on, with teams having regularly racked up big totals here. After 24 Zimbabwe T10 2022 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is 93 runs. Another high-scoring game could be on the cards on Friday.

Matches won by teams batting first: 11

Matches won by teams bowling first: 13

Average 1st-innings score: 93

Average 2nd-innings score: 77

BAC vs LIO Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Bulawayo Athletic Club: W, L, L, W, L

Lions: L, L, L, L, W

BAC vs LIO Probable Playing 11 today

Bulawayo Athletic Club team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Bulawayo Athletic Club Probable Playing XI: Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Allan Chigoma, Nkosana Mpofu (c), Vitalis Buwu, Thamsanqa Keith Nunu, Tinotenda Maphosa, Brandon Mavuta, Charlton Tshuma, Tanatswa Bechani, Prince Kaunda, Brandon James.

Lions team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Lions Probable Playing XI: Clive Madande (wk), Blessed Muzite, Arnold Shara, Ali Arkbar Khan Hamid, Marshall Takodza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Christophe Masike, Nkosilathi Nungu, Trevor Gwandu, Kudakwashe Macheka, Brighton Chipungu.

Today’s BAC vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nyasha Mayavo (5 matches, 62 runs)

Nyasha Mayavo has made decent contributions with the bat in the Zimbabwe T10 2022, scoring 62 runs at a strike rate of 144.19. He has also looked sharp behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Nkosana Mpofu (5 matches, 95 runs)

Nkosana Mpofu has accumulated 95 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 120.25. He will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tashinga Musekiwa (6 matches, 67 runs, 3 wickets)

Tashinga Musekiwa has been quite effective with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 67 runs at a strike rate of 186.11 and taken three wickets at an economy rate of 8.44.

Top Bowler Pick

Trevor Gwandu (6 matches, 7 wickets)

Trevor Gwandu has been bowling really well. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.09 in 11 overs across six matches.

BAC vs LIO match captain and vice-captain choices

Marshall Takodza (6 matches, 71 runs, 8 wickets)

Marshall Takodza has scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 165.12 in four innings. On the bowling front, he has returned with eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.50.

Brandon Mavuta (5 matches, 51 runs, 6 wickets)

Brandon Mavuta has aggregated 51 runs at a strike rate of 118.60. He has also picked up six wickets in eight overs across five games.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAC vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Marshall Takodza 71 runs & 8 wickets in 6 matches Trevor Gwandu 7 wickets in 6 matches Tashinga Musekiwa 67 runs & 3 wickets in 6 matches Brandon Mavuta 51 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches Nkosana Mpofu 95 runs in 5 matches

BAC vs LIO match expert tips

All-rounders like Brandon Mavuta, Marshall Takodza, and Tashinga Musekiwa have been the top performers in the Zimbabwe T10 2022 and will be the top candidates as far as fantasy captains are concerned in the BAC vs LIO match.

BAC vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAC vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nyasha Mayavo

Batters: Nkosana Mpofu, Arnold Shara, Blessed Muzite

All-rounders: Brandon Mavuta (vc), Marshall Takodza (c), Tashinga Musekiwa, Thamsanqa Keith Nunu

Bowlers: Kudakwashe Macheka, Trevor Gwandu, Tanatswa Bechani

BAC vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAC vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nyasha Mayavo, Clive Madande

Batters: Nkosana Mpofu, Arnold Shara, Blessed Muzite

All-rounders: Brandon Mavuta, Marshall Takodza, Tashinga Musekiwa (c)

Bowlers: Charlton Tshuma, Trevor Gwandu (vc), Tanatswa Bechani

