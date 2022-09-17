BAC vs TPC-II Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10 2022, Match 27

Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) will face Takashinga Patriots 2 (TPC-II) in the 27th match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAC vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 27.

Bulawayo Athletic Club have won two of their five matches so far. They are playing back-to-back games and the players might be tired and exhausted. On the other hand, Takashinga Patriots II have also been quite underwhelming. They have won just one of their five matches and are seventh in the table. They are currently on a two-game losing streak.

BAC vs TPC-II Match Details, Match 27

The 27th match of Zimbabwe T10 2022 will be played on September 17 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAC vs TPC-II, Zimbabwe T10 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: September 17, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BAC vs TPC-II Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club has favored the batters over the last few games. The short boundaries are of huge assistance to the batters who will back themselves to hit plenty of sixes. The pacers are expected to find little assistance early on.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 90

Average second innings score: 83.4

BAC vs TPC-II Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bulawayo Athletic Club: W-L-L-W-L

Takashinga Patriots 2: L-L-W-L-L

BAC vs TPC-II probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bulawayo Athletic Club Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Bulawayo Athletic Club Probable Playing 11

Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Allan Chigoma, Nkosana Mpofu (c), Vitalis Buwu, Thamsanqa Keith Nunu, Tinotenda Maphosa, Brandon Mavuta, Charlton Tshuma, Tanatswa Bechani, Prince Kaunda, and Brandon James.

Takashinga Patriots 2 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Takashinga Patriots 2 Probable Playing 11

Tariro Makauyo, Nyasha Chivore (wk), Brain Majoka, Tinashe Nenhunzi (c), Daichi Nyandoro, Nigel Mupurura, Tendai Brendon Nyamayaro, Tafadzwa Chiminya, Daniel Zvidzai, Wishnanzy Chapfombo, and Munashe Chipara.

BAC vs TPC-II Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

T Nenhunzi (6 matches, 37 runs and 3 wickets)

T Nenhunzi could end up being a decent wicketkeeper choice for your BAC vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 37 runs in six innings and has three wickets to his name.

Top Batter pick

N Mpofu (6 matches, 95 runs, Strike Rate: 118.75)

N Mpofu is the leading run-scorer for Bulawayo Athletic Club in the competition. He has scored 95 runs in six games at a strike rate of over 118.

Top All-rounder pick

T Nyamayaro (6 matches, 22 runs and 4 wickets)

T Nyamayaro has done a decent job for his side across both the batting and bowling departments. He has scored 22 runs and has also scalped four wickets at an average of 16.75.

Top Bowler pick

T Bechani (6 matches, 24 runs and 4 wickets)

T Bechani has been in good form for Bulawayo. He has picked up four wickets and has also scored 24 runs with the bat.

BAC vs TPC-II match captain and vice-captain choices

B Mavuta

B Mavuta is the leading wicket-taker for his side, with six wickets at an average of 17. He is also the second-highest scorer for Bulawayo with 75 runs at a strike rate of over 144 and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your BAC vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy Team.

D Nyandoro

D Nyandoro has been absolutely phenomenal with the ball. He has already scalped eight wickets at a stunning average of 8.88 and also has an effective economy rate of 7.10.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAC vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points D Nyandoro 8 wickets 320 points B Mavuta 75 runs and 6 wickets 217 points T Bechani 24 runs and 4 wickets 209 points T Nyamayaro 22 runs and 4 wickets 175 points T Nenhunzi 37 runs and 3 wickets 165 points

BAC vs TPC-II match expert tips

B Mavuta has been quite consistent with the ball and is expected to be a standout player in this game.

BAC vs TPC-II Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head to Head League

BAC vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: T Nenhunzi, N Mayavo

Batters: N Mpofu, D Zvidzai, A Chigoma

All-rounders: B Mavuta, T Nyamayaro, M Chipara

Bowlers: D Nyandoro, T Bechani, C Tshuma

BAC vs TPC-II Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League

BAC vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: T Nenhunzi, C Ncub

Batters: N Mpofu, D Zvidzai, B Majoka

All-rounders: B Mavuta, T Nyamayaro, T Nunu

Bowlers: D Nyandoro, T Bechani, P Kaunda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far