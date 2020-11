Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 10 – Nov 11, 2020

In the tenth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament, Badalona Shaheen CC will be up against Bangladesh Kings CC. Both teams come into this game with convincing wins in their respective last games and will look to continue their momentum.

Badalona Shaheen CC kicked off their ECS campaign with a couple of losses. However, they managed to bounce back well, upstaging Pak I Care in their last game, where they hunted down an 89-run target with two overs to spare.

Bangladesh Kings CC also started their ECS campaign with a loss. However, they came back strongly to beat Falco CC, chasing down a 93-run target with nine balls to spare.

Squads to choose from:

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan Akbar.

Bangladesh Kings CC: Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed, MD Rahul, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Soyful Islam, MD Shafiullah, Ajamal Naseri, Muhammad Asjed, Md Siraj Nipo, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mohammed Shemu, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Badalona Shaheen CC: Hamza Saleem, Kuldeep Lal, Babar Khan (wk), Adeel Abbas, Badar Iqbal, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (c), Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed.

Advertisement

Bangladesh Kings CC: Mohammed Shemu, Jubed Miah (wk), MD Shafiullah, Shakil Mia, Md Siraj Nipo, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Moshiur Rahman (c), Tahed Ahmed, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain.

Match Details

Match: Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC

Date: November 11th 2020, 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a sporting one, with the average score batting first being around 81. The bowlers have had their say as well while batsmen have also managed to score pretty big runs.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Badalona Shaheen CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC)

Dream11 Team for BSH vs KCC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jubed Miah, Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Shakil Mia, Hussain Aminul, Bilawal Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Hamza Saleem, Moshiur Rahman, MD Shafiullah, Umair Javed.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Hamza Saleem.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jubed Miah, Kuldeep Lal, Shakil Mia, Hussain Aminul, Bilawal Khan, Sajawal Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Hamza Saleem, Mohammed Shemu, MD Shafiullah, Umair Javed.

Captain: Kuldeep Lal. Vice-captain: Md Siraj Nipo.